Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.

However, cookies build up over time and may result in browsing issues, such as slow loading and formatting errors. Deleting cookies on the best Android smartphones helps solve these problems. Also, deleting cookies releases storage space. If you don't know how to delete cookies on Android, this guide can help.

How to delete cookies on Android in Google Chrome

You can delete cookies on all the major Android browsers. We detailed the steps to delete cookies on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Samsung Internet, as these are the most popular Android browsers. Use the steps below to delete cookies on most Chromium-based browsers, including Google Chrome, Vivaldi, and Brave.

Launch the Chrome app on Android and tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Open Settings. 2 Images Close Choose the Privacy and security option. Tap the Clear browsing data option. 2 Images Close Set the Time range to All time and select the Cookies and site data option. 2 Images Close Tap Clear data to delete cookies from your device. Close

How to delete cookies for individual websites on Android in Chrome

If there's a website that's misbehaving on your Android device, instead of deleting all cookies, clear the cookies for only that website.

Launch Chrome and open the website that's causing errors. Open the three-dot menu and tap the (i) icon. 2 Images Close Choose Cookies and tap the Trash button. 2 Images Close Use the Clear button to clear cookies for this website. Close

How to stop websites from storing cookies on your Android device in Chrome

Google Chrome can prevent websites from storing cookies on your Android devices. If you don't want to deal with cookies in the future, turn on this feature.

Launch the Chrome app and use the three-dot menu to open Settings. 2 Images Close Choose Site settings and open Cookies. 2 Images Close Choose either the Block third-party cookies or Block all cookies options. Close

Choosing the Block third-party cookies option ensures that websites can still store some cookies on your Android device, as it only blocks third-party cookies, primarily used for tracking user behavior across websites.

If you choose the Block all cookies option, websites can't store any cookies on your device. So, websites can't save your login information or personalized details, resulting in a sub-par browsing experience. Use this option when you don't want websites storing cookies on your Android device.

How to delete cookies on Android in Mozilla Firefox

If you use the Mozilla Firefox browser instead of Chrome, follow the steps below to delete cookies on your Android device.

Launch the Firefox app and tap the three-dot icon in the lower-right corner of the screen. Open Settings. 2 Images Close Choose the Delete browsing data option. Select Cookies and tap the Delete browsing data button. 2 Images Close Tap Delete to confirm the operation. Close

How to delete cookies on Android on Samsung Internet

If you use one of the best Samsung smartphones, you may use the default Samsung Internet browser. Here's how to delete cookies on your Android smartphone if you use the Samsung Internet browser.

Launch the Samsung Internet browser and tap the menu button in the lower-right corner. Open Settings and choose the Personal browsing data option. 2 Images Close Open Delete browsing data and select the Cookies and site data option. 2 Images Close Tap the Delete data button and confirm. 2 Images Close

Is deleting cookies on Android a good idea?

Since websites can store any type of data on your device, it's a good idea to clear out the cookies from your browser from time to time and use other methods to enhance your privacy. This will keep your browser running smoothly, release occupied storage, and maintain your online privacy.

However, deleting cookies also deletes your saved login credentials and website preferences. That means you must log in to your accounts again, which might be inconvenient if you clear cookies too frequently.