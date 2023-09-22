It's no secret that Google rules when it comes to search engines. Its competitor, Microsoft, has been trying to keep up, and its latest attempt is integrating AI into Bing to create Bing AI Chat. The AI chatbot, powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT, accepts text input for help with research, coding, and writing essays. It also accepts image input, meaning you can upload any image and ask Bing AI Chat for more information about the picture. It doesn't matter whether you use a laptop, PC, one of the best Samsung phones, a Google Pixel, or another Android phone. Bing AI Chat works on all devices.

If you use the AI chatbot regularly, you might want to view or delete your chats. In this guide, we show you how to access and delete your Bing AI Chat history. And if you want to edit, export, or turn off your chat history, we show you how it's done.

What is Bing AI Chat?

Bing AI Chat was introduced in February 2023 as an AI chatbot for Bing. It can function as a conversational web search tool, answering questions about topics like history, current events, and more. You can also use it to create new content. For instance, you can write essays, code, and emails with the help of the chatbot. Another interesting feature is the image input, which lets you ask questions about the picture you uploaded.

How to use Bing AI Chat in Microsoft Edge

You'll need a Microsoft account to use all the features that Bing AI Chat offers. But if you don't want to make one, you can use the chatbot, but conversations are restricted to five chats per session. You'll get the best chat experience with up to 30 chats in a session when you log in to your Microsoft account and use the Edge browser.

Open Microsoft Edge. Type Bing in the search bar. Select the Chat tab to open Bing AI Chat. Type your question in the dialog box at the bottom of the screen. Press Enter and wait for the response.

How to use Bing AI Chat in Chrome

You can use Bing AI Chat in Chrome, but it isn't as feature-rich as the Edge version. On Chrome, conversations are limited to five chats per session, and you can't view your chat history. Here's how you can access Bing AI Chat in Chrome:

Open Chrome and type Bing.com in the search bar. Select the Chat tab to open Bing AI Chat. Type your question in the dialog box. Press Enter and wait for the response.

How to access your Bing AI Chat history

You can only access your Bing AI Chat history from the Bing home screen and the Chat option under the Bing search bar. Bing AI Chat doesn't save your history if you access it from the Edge sidebar or a non-Edge browser.

Here's how to access your Bing AI Chat history:

Launch the Microsoft Edge browser on your PC and sign in to your Microsoft account. Enter Bing in the search bar. Select the Chat tab to access Bing AI Chat. View your recent Bing search results under Recent Activity. To access your full chat history, click the hamburger menu to the right and select Search history.

You can't view or delete your Bing AI Chat history from the mobile app. You'll need a laptop or desktop PC to delete, view, or turn off your chat history, which is synced across all devices linked to your Microsoft account.

How to delete your Bing AI Chat history

Deleting your Bing AI Chat history from one device wipes it out across all your devices.

Open Bing AI Chat and click the hamburger menu in the upper-right corner. Select Search history. Scroll down until you find the chat you want to delete and click the trash can icon. To delete multiple searches, check the boxes at the right and click Clear.

How to turn off your Bing AI Chat search history

Sometimes, you might not want to save your Bing AI Chat history. Here's how to turn off the chat history on PC:

Open Bing AI Chat and click the hamburger menu in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select Search history. To prevent new searches from appearing on your search history page, turn off the toggle for Show new searches here. Click Turn off. Your searches no longer show up in your search history.

How to edit your Bing AI Chat history

You can edit the title of your Bing AI Chat search query if you want to refer to it later. Here's how to do it:

Open Bing AI Chat and click the pencil icon next to the title of your search query. Edit the title and click the green checkmark to save. If you don't want to save the changes after editing the title, click X to cancel.

How to export your Bing Chat history

If you want to save a record of your chat history, export it to a PDF, Word, or text file.

Open Bing AI Chat and click the three-dot menu next to the title of your search query. Select Export. Choose whether to save the chat history as a PDF, Word, or text file. The file is saved to your Downloads folder.

Be wary of what you tell Bing AI Chat

You can take control of your Bing AI Chat history by following the steps in this tutorial. It lets you start from a clean slate, and you can also turn off your chat history if you want to stop new searches from popping up on your search history page.

Despite your best efforts at cleaning up your search history, your private data continues to exist throughout the World Wide Web. You must be careful with the information you share online since no service is immune to data breaches and other privacy issues. If you're considering erasing your internet identity, refer to our guide that shows you how to delete yourself from the internet.