The Amazon Echo line of products has quickly become some of the most popular smart home devices on the market today. They allow us to easily control other internet-connected devices on our home networks, making them a central part of our daily lives.

The one thing in common with these Amazon Echo devices is that our voices control them. By default, all voice recordings are stored on your Amazon account until you manually delete them. This guide shows you how to access your saved voice recordings and remove any of them as necessary.

How to delete Amazon Echo voice recordings from the app

The Alexa app on your smartphone helps you manage all sorts of settings for your Echo devices. It has everything you need, from changing Alexa's speaking voice to picking a new default music service. You can also set up multiple user profiles as needed, making your Echo devices even more personal for each family member.

We focus on the section that lets you delete voice recordings from your Echo devices. To get started, check out the following steps:

Download the Amazon Alexa app if necessary, then open it to the main screen. Sign in to your Amazon account with the appropriate email address and password. Press the More tab in the lower-right corner, then go to Settings. Go to Alexa Privacy and tap the Review Voice History section. 3 Images Close Select the Displaying drop-down menu, then go to Filter by date. Choose the date range you want to remove the voice recording from. If you want to remove all voice recordings at once, select the All History option. Tap Filter by device or profile. Select each device and profile you want to remove the voice recordings from. Select the All devices and profiles option to remove all voice recordings from everywhere. Tap Delete all of my recordings, then review the Delete Displayed Recordings popup. 3 Images Close Press the Delete button to continue. The selected voice recordings are removed from your account. 2 Images Close

How to delete Amazon Echo voice recordings from the desktop web version

If you don't want to use the app method on your smartphone, you can also manage most of your voice settings from the web. The instructions are similar but with fewer clicks.

To manage your Amazon Echo voice recordings from the web, do the following:

Visit the official Alexa Voice History page in your favorite web browser. Sign in to your Amazon account with the appropriate email address and password. Select the Displaying drop-down menu and go to Filter by date. Choose the date range you want to remove the voice recording from. To remove all voice recordings at once, select the All History option. Tap Filter by device or profile. Select each device and profile you want to remove the voice recordings from. Select the All devices and profiles option to remove all voice recordings from everywhere. Tap Delete all of my recordings and then review the Delete Displayed Recordings popup. Press the Delete button to continue. The selected voice recordings are removed from your account.

How to auto-delete your Amazon Echo voice recordings to keep things simple

Now that you've removed the old Amazon Echo voice recordings from your account, you can automate the removal process with a few quick taps. Knowing these recordings will be deleted without any extra effort in the future should ease your mind.

To set an auto-delete schedule for your Amazon Echo voice recordings, you can check out the following steps.

From the Amazon app

Open the Amazon Alexa app to the main page. Press the More tab in the lower-right corner and go to Settings. Tap Alexa Privacy, then select the Manage Your Alexa Data section. You may want to turn on the Enable deletion by voice option before continuing. This allows you to tell your Amazon Echo device to forget what it heard on the spot, which is helpful for short voice sessions. 3 Images Close Press the Choose how long to save recordings arrow on the right. Select Save recordings for 18 months or Save recordings for 3 months, depending on your needs. You can also choose the Don't save recordings option to prevent voice recordings from being stored on your account entirely. Amazon notes that it can take up to 36 hours for the changes to take effect. Once you choose the option that works best for you, click the Confirm button. A new message pops up stating that your messages won't be saved any longer after the change. Press Confirm to update your account settings. 3 Images Close

From your desktop or Mac

Visit the official Manage Your Alexa Data page in your favorite web browser. Sign in to your Amazon account again if needed. After logging in, you may want to turn on the Enable deletion by voice option before continuing. This allows you to tell your Amazon Echo device to forget what it heard on the spot, which is helpful for short voice sessions. Click the Choose how long to save recordings arrow on the right. Select Save recordings for 18 months or Save recordings for 3 months, depending on your needs. You can also select the Don't save recordings option to prevent voice recordings from being stored on your account entirely. Amazon notes that it can take up to 36 hours for the changes to take effect. Once you choose the option that works best for you, click the Confirm button. A new message pops up stating that your messages won't be saved any longer after the change. Press Confirm to update your account settings.

Deleting your Amazon Echo voice recordings can make your life easy

Now that you know where to look for your Amazon Echo voice recordings and how to manage them, you can ultimately think less about them. After setting the new auto-delete schedule, you'll still have the option to remove them manually. Regardless of how you choose to save your voice recordings, you'll always have complete control over them at all times.

