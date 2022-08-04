After using Discord regularly, you may find yourself almost out of space when you want to create Discord servers. So if you're starting to feel claustrophobic about how many Discord servers you have on your server list, all it takes is a few minutes of your time to give your Discord server list a proper cleaning. Luckily Android Police is here to help with a handy guide to walk you through how to get started deleting Discord servers on mobile as well as desktop.

How to leave a Discord server on your desktop web browser

Leaving a Discord server will remove that server from your current list. Note: Removing yourself from a Discord server means you won't have access to the server until you join back.

Launch the official Discord website on your web browser. Click on Login and sign into your account. 2 Images Close Right-click on the server you want to leave and select Leave Server > Leave Server (to confirm). 2 Images Close

How to leave a Discord server on your mobile app

Launch the Discord app and log in. Hover over to the server and select the three vertical dots next to the Discord server name. 2 Images Close Tap Leave Server > Leave Server (to confirm). 2 Images Close

How to delete a Discord server as the owner on your desktop web browser

Deleting a self-made server will remove the server from the Discord platform, automatically removing all members in the process. You cannot undo this action, so perform these steps at your own risk.

Launch the official Discord website on your web browser. Click on Login and sign into your account. 2 Images Close Right-click on the server from your Discord server list. Click Server Settings. 2 Images Close Scroll to the bottom of the page, and click Delete Server. Enter the exact name of your server, then select Delete Server. 2 Images Close

How to delete a Discord server as the owner on your mobile app

Launch the Discord app and log in. Hover over to the server and tap-hold to select More Options. Tap on Settings. 2 Images Close Navigate to the three vertical dots at the top left and select Delete Server > Delete (to confirm). 2 Images Close

Be choosey with your Discord servers

It's no secret that Discord is known as a popular social messaging platform, and it's really in your best interest to be selective with which Discord servers deserve to stay on your list and which ones should be removed. Even if you change your mind later, you can always ask to join back without consequence — although you may run into some awkwardness with your social group. On the other hand, if you're a Discord server owner, you'll need to be comfortable knowing when to hit the delete button once things get out of hand within your server. But in either case, you'll have to be ready to play janitor once your Discord server list becomes too difficult to manage; you never know when you'll need that extra space (and that peace of mind)!