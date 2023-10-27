Gmail is one of the most popular email services, thanks to its numerous features and ease of use. One such feature is email delegation, which lets another person access your inbox without a password. It can be useful for school or university admins, businesses that reply to customers, and other organizations.

In this guide, we show you how to delegate a Gmail account from the desktop or one of the best Chromebooks.

What can a Gmail delegate access?

Gmail lets you delegate access to others so that you can easily manage your inbox. Users assigned as delegates have full access to your inbox without knowing your password.

A delegate can perform basic tasks in Gmail, such as opening emails and replying to messages on behalf of the account holder. They can also delete, sort, label, and archive emails. However, it's worth noting that delegates can't change the account settings or use Google Chat.

You can only assign a Gmail delegate from the desktop. When set up, delegates can reply to emails from the desktop only (not the Gmail app).

How to assign a delegate to your Gmail account

Here's how to set up a delegate for your Gmail account:

Log in to your Gmail account. Click the gear icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Click See all settings. Click Accounts and Import. Under the section labeled Grant access to your account, click Add another account. In the Email address field, type the Gmail address of the person you want to assign as your account's delegate. Click Next Step. Click Send email to grant access. The recipient receives an email to accept your request. When approved, they are added as your email delegate. Gmail may take up to 30 minutes to verify the request.

Gmail might temporarily lock down your account if a delegate can't answer a security question or a login challenge. Google recommends granting access to a maximum of 40 concurrent users to ensure the account isn't compromised.

How to access an account as a Gmail delegate

Here's how to access a Gmail account after someone adds you as a delegate:

As a delegate, log in to your Gmail account. Click your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. In the menu that pops up, you'll see an email address with the label Delegated beside it. Click the profile to access the account. This opens the account's inbox in a new window. All emails sent from this account are under the primary account holder's name and include the delegate's email address in the sent by field.

How to revoke access of a Gmail delegate

You can remove a delegate from your Gmail account by following these steps:

Log in to your Gmail account. Click the gear icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Click See all settings. Click Accounts and Import. Under the section labeled Grant access to your account, click delete beside the email address of the delegate you want to remove from your Gmail account. Click OK. The delegate can no longer access your Gmail account.

Use Gmail delegation to manage your inbox

Assigning someone as a delegate on your Gmail account is a convenient way to manage your inbox without giving out your password. Gmail provides various features to help you organize your emails, including advanced search filters, inbox categories, and search options. Still, you might encounter issues or bugs with the email service. Fix them by referring to our guide on how to resolve the most common problems with Gmail.