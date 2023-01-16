Whether you use Gmail or one of the many great alternatives, email overload is a problem. While a backlog of 100 emails can be sorted in a day, what do you do when that number reaches the thousands? Or the tens of thousands? One solution is to use your email app's in-built tools. Gmail has plenty of valuable tools like filters and labels to organize your inbox, but sometimes this isn't enough.

If you're feeling overwhelmed by your email backlog, here's how to declare email bankruptcy without creating a bigger disaster. You can do this with any email app, but we recommend Gmail, as it's the best email app for the top budget Chromebooks.

What is email bankruptcy?

Declaring email bankruptcy involves deleting all emails before a specific date, and it's not just a physical action. Declaring email bankruptcy requires a measure of self-reflection, acknowledging that you're not lazy and that it's time to make a fresh start.

When you declare email bankruptcy, you'll likely delete important emails. This is an inevitable part of your journey to an empty inbox. But don't fret. We'll help you minimize this impact.

When should I declare email bankruptcy?

You should declare email bankruptcy when you can't catch up on your backlog. We're not talking about the emails that pile up after a holiday. If you can catch up on your emails after a couple of days of working late, you don't need to declare email bankruptcy.

There isn't a hard number of unread emails where we recommend declaring email bankruptcy. The best way to determine whether it's necessary is to see how many unread emails are left in your inbox after an average day. If there are more than you started with, and that number stretches into the thousands, email bankruptcy may be the best option.

And don't declare email bankruptcy too often. Once a year should be the maximum. If you do it more frequently, you might cause more problems than you solve. Once you've declared email bankruptcy, take time to automate your inbox. Automatically filtering out essential emails might be all you need to avoid declaring email bankruptcy in the future.

How to declare email bankruptcy

Declaring email bankruptcy is as simple as selecting all your messages and deleting them. Still, you should take additional steps to ensure you won't miss out on essential emails and to prevent your inbox from filling up again. These steps will ensure you can declare email bankruptcy with minimal disruption.

These steps work for Gmail. If you use a different email app, you may need to adjust the steps. You can always import your emails into Gmail if you struggle to use your current app.

1. Notify people you're declaring email bankruptcy

This isn't necessary, but it's the easiest way to ensure essential conversations aren't lost. While you can wait for someone to follow up, explaining why you haven't responded may prompt them to reply earlier. It's also good manners.

This method revolves around the Batch Reply extension for Chrome. This nifty tool adds an option to reply to selected emails in Gmail using a Chrome extension. Clicking this button creates an email with all the recipients in the BCC field. You can send a message along the lines of:

To help me respond promptly from here on, I have declared email bankruptcy. If I did not respond to your last email, please reach out again. Thank you.

2. Delete or archive your emails

You don't have to delete your emails to declare email bankruptcy, but it's recommended. Instead, you can archive emails, removing them from your inbox without deleting them. However, knowing emails are completely gone is integral to declaring email bankruptcy. Archiving emails may not relieve the mental pressure of an overflowing inbox.

When you're ready to declare email bankruptcy, find the Select All button on your email app. Delete them, head into your Deleted items/Bin folder, and delete them from there too.

3. Set up filters

You'll need to set up filters to prevent your inbox from overflowing again. Set up your filters so that emails containing specific keywords are automatically sorted into folders.

The filters you'll need depend on the sort of emails you receive. It's worth adding filters for keywords relating to your work (for example, we might use filters like "Android" or "Android Police"), but here are some generic keywords that most people will find helpful:

"unsubscribe": Adding a filter for this keyword weeds out newsletters and marketing emails.

Specific domain names: Adding a filter for your custom workplace domain is a quick way to separate emails from colleagues. For example, we use an "@androidpolice.com" filter to filter emails from colleagues.

Individual addresses: Some people's emails are more important than others, so filter their addresses to ensure you never miss one of their messages.

Declare email bankruptcy when all other methods fail

Declaring email bankruptcy might seem drastic, but it might be the best thing for it. To avoid it happening again, use these Gmail apps and tools to manage your inbox and ensure you never need to declare email bankruptcy again.