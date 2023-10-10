One of the biggest and most noticeable changes in Android 14 is the ability to customize your lock screen. This lets you make some small but fundamental changes to your lock screen that can improve its usability and aesthetics.

Android 14 debuted alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch, but any Android phone eligible for software updates will eventually be able to install Android 14 and access lock screen customization. But if you want to try it alongside some more exciting software features, consider the latest Pixel phones.

What elements of my lock screen can I customize?

Android 14's lock-screen customization tool lets you change the color and style of the clock and the two widgets at the bottom of your screen. It doesn't sound like a lot, but you can completely change your lock screen as shown in the examples below:

Hopefully, Google will improve this feature with more customization options to let you do more from your lock screen.

How to customize your Android 14 lock screen

Customizing your lock screen is quick and straightforward. It only takes a couple of taps. However, we'll break down everything you can customize, including some options you may miss.

Tap and hold your lock screen. Tap the Customize lock screen button at the bottom of your screen. 2 Images Close Swipe right on the clock to change your clock style. Scroll down and tap Shortcuts to adjust which widgets appear on your screen (you can choose to select none). 2 Images Close

Nine clock options and eight shortcut options are available at Android 14's launch. Shortcuts available are:

Camera

Do Not Disturb

Flashlight

Home

Mute

QR code scanner

Video camera

Wallet

How to adjust your lock screen's clock's color, transparency, and size

By default, Android 14 sets your clock to Dynamic size with Material You color. This means that when notifications appear on your lock screen, your clock resizes to take up less space and change color based on your wallpaper.

Tap Clock color & size underneath your clock options, and you can tweak these settings further. Changing the color scheme from Material You to a static color allows you to fine-tune the color's intensity by dragging the slider underneath the color options.

Tapping Size from this box allows you to lock the clock in its small position, perfect if you want to admire your lock screen without anything getting in the way.

How to select what information appears on your lock screen

These settings have been around for a while, but if you've never explored them, they're worth checking out.

Tap More lock screen options at the bottom of your lock screen customization screen.

Here, you can adjust many options, including Now Playing settings, notification content, extra text, and more.

What else can you do with Android 14?

Lock screen customization has been a long-awaited addition to Android since its debut on iOS. Still, there are a lot more exciting features to discover in Android 14, including predictive back gestures, improved PIN security, and more.