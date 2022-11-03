There's a lot you can do with your Samsung Keyboard, if you know how

Android phones have great keyboard customization options, but Samsung's phones go above and beyond in that department. While everything from the best Android phones and tablets to the cheap burner phones let you choose from the plethora of keyboards available in the Play store, Samsung phones give you a granular approach to keyboard customization. You can adjust multiple keyboard settings in the settings app, and you can use the powerful Keys Cafe app to perform unheard-of levels of customization.

How to customize the Samsung Keyboard using settings

Samsung devices can access their keyboard settings by taking the following steps:

Launch the Settings app. Scroll down and select General Management. Select Language and input. 2 Images Close Select On-screen keyboard. Select Samsung Keyboard. Select Style and layout. 2 Images Close

Inside the Style and layout menu, you'll find several options that allow for the customization of Samsung keyboards:

Keyboard themes : Choose between Light, Solid Light, Dark, and Solid Dark keyboard themes.

: Choose between Light, Solid Light, Dark, and Solid Dark keyboard themes. High contrast keyboard : Turn on the High contrast keyboard and choose between the Yellow, Black 1, Black 2, and Blue keyboard themes.

: Turn on the High contrast keyboard and choose between the Yellow, Black 1, Black 2, and Blue keyboard themes. Modes : Choose between a standard keyboard, a one-handed keyboard, or a floating keyboard.

: Choose between a standard keyboard, a one-handed keyboard, or a floating keyboard. Size and transparency : Adjust the size and location of the keyboard by dragging the controls on the scene. If you use a floating keyboard, transparency controls are also available.

: Adjust the size and location of the keyboard by dragging the controls on the scene. If you use a floating keyboard, transparency controls are also available. Keyboard font size : Adjust a slider that controls the size of the letters and symbols on the keyboard.

: Adjust a slider that controls the size of the letters and symbols on the keyboard. Keyboard layout: Choose whether to enable the number keys and alternative characters on the keyboard.

How to customize the Samsung Keyboard using Keys Cafe

While Samsung's standard settings for keyboard customization are fairly robust, they pale compared to the settings available through the Keys Cafe app. The app, developed by Good Lock Labs, allows users to make their own keyboard, including choosing where keys are placed, adding colorful effects, and adding custom functions.

To download and install Keys Cafe, take the following steps:

Open the Samsung Galaxy store (available only on Samsung devices). Tap the search bar. Type Keys Cafe. Tap Search. Tap the Install button.

Once you download and install Keys Cafe, you can open the app and start fully customizing your keyboard.

The first option inside Keys Cafe, Make your own keyboard, is also the app's most powerful feature. Opening it lets you make the following customizations to your keyboard:

Delete unwanted keys

Move keys to new locations

Add new rows of keys

Change the width and height of each key

Swap out letters, symbols, and functions

Assign a custom phrase that can be typed by pressing a single key

2 Images

Close

The second option, Style your own keyboard, deals with your keyboard's aesthetic. When you choose this option, you can choose a premade theme for your keyboard. You can also create a custom theme with custom animations and color effects on your device, but only if you installed the Theme Park Good Lock module.

2 Images

Close

The third option, Play keyboard game, is a typing game that has nothing to do with customizing your keyboard.

More keyboards for your phone

While the Samsung Keyboard has an untold amount of customization when paired with Keys Cafe, some people look for more than customizability when choosing a keyboard. Other features, such as the ease of typing or the ability to check grammar as you type, might be more desirable.

If you're looking for a keyboard with unique features or want the best keyboard for a non-Samsung device, there are some great Android keyboard apps for effortless typing.