Why use a computer when you can do it on your Android device?

Whether you're a seasoned Android user or recently switched from iOS to a new Google Pixel 7 Pro, the tools you're looking for could be built into Android. For example, if you want to edit your photos or videos, some of the basic editing features are available in Google Photos, which is the default gallery app on most Android devices. One of the essential features in the Google Photos feature set includes the ability to crop videos.

While Google Photos is an option, manufacturers like Samsung have also introduced video editing features in their default gallery apps. However, if you don't like using default apps, you can also download an open source, third-party app to crop and edit videos.

How to crop a video on your Android phone

Cropping videos on Android is straightforward. Here's how to do it using two of the most popular gallery apps: Google Photos and Samsung Gallery.

Crop your video in the Google Photos app

Install Google Photos if you don't have it already. Go to the app menu and launch Photos. Go to the Search tab and tap Videos. 2 Images Close Find and tap the video you want to edit. Close Tap Edit and go to the Crop section. 2 Images Close Adjust the borders and tap Save copy. Once done, the result is saved in your Gallery. 2 Images Close

Depending on your device's processing power, the Photos app might take a while to save the edited video. While it makes it easy to edit videos on the fly, the app also offers many photo editing features to help you excel at mobile photography.

How to crop videos in Samsung Gallery on your Galaxy phone or tablet

If you own a Samsung A-series smartphone or tablet, you'll need to rely on Google Photos as the Samsung Gallery app doesn't have video editing features. If, however, you own a Samsung flagship, you can use Samsung Gallery to crop your video:

Open the Samsung Gallery app. Select a video and tap the Edit icon. Tap the Crop icon. 2 Images Close Adjust the edges and tap Save. Close

Apart from cropping videos, the app also allows you to rotate, flip, set the aspect ratio, and change the perspective of the video. Overall, Samsung Gallery is a bit more comprehensive than Google Photos when it comes to photo and video editing tools.

Use the open source Simple Gallery Pro app to crop your video

Simple Gallery Pro is a part of the Simple Mobile Tools suite, which contains multiple open source Android app projects. Being open source implies the apps won't require unnecessary permissions and won't steal your data.

Install Simple Gallery Pro. Launch Simple Gallery Pro. Open the video you want to edit and tap the Edit icon. Close Tap Transform and adjust the borders. 2 Images Close Once done, tap the Tick icon followed by the Save icon. Close The app then exports the video. Once complete, it asks you where you want to save the file. 2 Images Close Tap the Path to browse the right location and tap OK to save the video. 2 Images Close

While the app's UI isn't the best, it's feature-rich and checks most boxes. If you're looking for a flexible Gallery cum photo/video editor for Android, Simple Gallery Pro should be on top of your list.

Photo and video editing on Android has never been easier

With the growing number of digital content creators on social media, people appreciate the ease of editing videos and photos from their smartphones to post them on their handles. While photo and video editing apps on phones aren't as comprehensive as PC tools, they've come a long way in the past few years. For example, some of the best photo editing apps, like Google Snapseed and Adobe Lightroom, offer a wide selection of tools to enhance your images.

And if you're new to smartphone photography, there are a few photo editing tips you can follow to make your photos look livelier.