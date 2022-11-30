Your 2022 Spotify Wrapped is out, but there's another way to confirm that your favorite artists are indeed your favorite artists. Instafest isn't a particularly deep look at your listening history, but it's still a fun way to create a perfect rock festival poster that lists your favorite artists.

Instafest works with your Spotify or Last.fm account. YouTube Music users can't access it, but you can access your 2022 Recap right now. Apple Music listeners can also not log in, but they can access their 2022 Replay.

How to create and customize an Instafest lineup

Head to the Instafest website. Click Sign in with Spotify or Sign in with Last.fm. Spotify users will need to grant Instafest access to their account.

Instafest will create a lineup based on your last six months of listening, but you can customize this list further after the first generation.

To change the artists that appear, select from 4-weeks, to 6-months, to all time. Depending on your listening habits, these may be identical or completely different.

You can also change the background of the mock rock poster to one of three options. You can even decide whether to have your username as the festival name by clicking Hide my username.

Most notably, the Basic Score feature should appeal to just about everyone. This score will tell you how niche your lineup is. A score of 100 means you exclusively listen to top hits, whereas a score of 0 means you've turned the phrase "You probably haven't heard of them; they're pretty underground" into a lifestyle choice. Click Show my basic score to include it on your poster.

Now you can click Save & Share to either download the poster to your device, or share it directly on social media.

How to revoke Instafest's access to your Spotify listening history

Signing into Instafest with Spotify grants it access to your listening history. You can revoke this access if you don't want the site to hold onto your information.

Head to your Spotify account's apps page. Scroll down to Instafest and click Remove Access.

Now you can share your ideal music lineup with the world

The perfect way to accompany your Spotify Wrapped, Instafest is a fun tool to share with friends. Honestly, creating a mock rock poster comprised of one's favorite artists is a great idea, and it would be lovely to see the site expand with a few more features, such as building a custom playlist of your lineup. Here's hoping next year sees even more enjoyable additions added to what is already a great idea.