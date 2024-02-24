Reaching a consensus can be bothersome, especially if you have a large WhatsApp group. Getting all members to agree on a restaurant becomes a challenging task, making you wonder if you should drop the idea. WhatsApp helps alleviate stress by letting you create polls within group chats. Ask your question, add multiple options, and let the group decide.

WhatsApp's polling feature works on most devices, including Android phones, iPhones, Chromebooks, and desktop PCs. Here's how to kick back and let your WhatsApp group make the decisions.

How to create a poll on WhatsApp

The process of creating a poll on WhatsApp is straightforward. All chat participants in the group can view the poll in real time and vote for their favorite option.

The following steps work on Android and iOS. We use an Android phone for this tutorial. iPhone users can follow along. The steps are the same for the desktop app and WhatsApp web.

Here's how to make a poll on WhatsApp:

Launch WhatsApp. Open the group chat where you want to post your poll. Tap the paperclip icon on Android. On iOS, select the + icon. Select Poll. Add your poll details to the Question field. You can add up to 12 choices in the Options field. Close Tap and hold the four bars icon if you want to change the order. Slide them up or down to rearrange the choices. Turn off the Allow multiple answers toggle to let voters choose a single option. Tap the send icon.

How to respond to WhatsApp polls

Chat participants can cast their votes by tapping any of the options. Tap the choice again to remove the vote. If the poll maker turns off multiple answers, the poll records the last option you selected. Otherwise, you can choose several options.

How to view polls in your WhatsApp group

You can keep track of all the votes after you create a poll on WhatsApp. Select View votes at the bottom of the message. You'll see everyone's responses and the most-voted options at the top. For security purposes, the phone numbers of users participating in the polls remain hidden.

Frequently asked questions

Q: Who can create a WhatsApp poll in a group chat?

Only group admins can make a WhatsApp poll. However, each member can participate by voting and view the results.

Q: Can you forward WhatsApp polls?

No, WhatsApp polls stay within the group. You cannot send them to your contacts.

Q: Can I delete my WhatsApp poll?

Yes, you can delete polls like any other WhatsApp text. Long press the message and select the trash can icon at the top of the window to delete the poll.

Q: Do WhatsApp polls expire?

No, WhatsApp polls do not have a time limit. Participants of a group can cast their vote as long as the admin has not deleted the poll.

Make quick decisions using WhatsApp polls

WhatsApp's polling feature stops never-ending arguments by letting the majority vote make certain decisions. It also helps you gather feedback from large groups without cluttering ongoing conversations.

WhatsApp offers communication tools to make audio or video calls, send messages, use stickers, and share documents. It has many powerful features that you may not be aware of. We compiled a list of the best WhatsApp tips and tricks so that you can make the most of the messaging app.