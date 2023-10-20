iOS updates always bring excitement, given that you can expect valuable new features and tools. The latest version, iOS17, brings something fun. The ability to create custom interactive stickers. While iOS 16 made it possible for users to cut subjects out of photos to create stickers, the latest version of iOS, which is being compared to Android 14, allows you to do this using Live Photos. Whether of your pet or your favorite dish, these stickers add a new interactive dimension to your messages.

Below, we explore how you can create these stickers from your photos and through the Messages app and share them with your contacts. While the Live Stickers feature is only available to iPhone users, people using top-tier and budget Android phones can create similar stickers using apps like WhatsApp.

How to make Live Stickers through the Messages app

Before you start, check whether you're running iOS 17 on your iPhone. If you have a previous version, update your device. This way, you can create and share interactive stickers. After you've updated to iOS 17, here's how you can make live stickers through the Messages app on your iPhone:

Open Messages on your iPhone. Select an existing text conversation or start a new conversation. Select the + icon. Tap Stickers. 2 Images Close Select the folded-over circle icon and select the large + on the Stickers app. Go through your live photos and select the one you want to make into a sticker. At this point, your iPhone cuts out the subject of the photo from the background. If you're happy using this as the sticker, tap Add Sticker. You can now see the Live Sticker you created in the Stickers app in Messages. You can rearrange your Live Stickers, add an effect, or delete the sticker. 2 Images Close

Adding effects can enhance the look of your Live Stickers. However, it turns off the interactive element of the sticker.

After you create a Live Sticker, you can send it to your contacts. Any Live Stickers you create this way remain within the Stickers app, available for you to use at all times. If you delete a sticker, you lose access to it. If you want to use it in the future, you can create it again.

How to make Live Stickers through the Photos app

Using your iPhone's Photos app is an alternative to creating Live Stickers on Messages. This is straightforward and allows you to browse your photo library and choose a Live Photo that you'd like to turn into an interactive sticker. Here is what you'll do:

Open the Photos app on your iPhone. Select a Live Photo to open it in full screen. Tap and hold the subject of your Live Photo, slide it up, and then release it. Tap Add Sticker. The Live Sticker appears in your stickers drawer. Select the added sticker and tap Add Effect if you want to apply visual effects to it. While the effects add visual interest to your sticker, you lose out on its interactive element. 2 Images Close

You can now include the Live Sticker you created in your conversations. If you don't want to use a sticker anymore, tap and hold it and click Delete to remove it from your collection of stickers.

Take your creativity to a new level with iOS 17's Live Stickers

The ability to create Live Stickers, whether through your iPhone's Messages app or the Photos app, lets you use your favorite live photos as interactive stickers and share them with your friends and family members for everyone to enjoy.

The best part about Live Stickers is that while you need to run the latest version of iOS to create them, your recipient doesn't need to run iOS 17 to enjoy the dynamic stickers you create.