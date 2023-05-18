Slack has become an essential internal communication tool for most businesses around the world, standing as one of Android's best apps. One of the reasons why Slack is so successful is that it lets you easily organize conversations around a topic or group of people using channels. Slack channels are the best way to keep conversations organized and compartmentalized. For example, you can create different channels for different teams in your company, so each has a private chatroom. In this guide, we show you how to create a Slack channel on your desktop or the best Android smartphones.

Easily organize conversations in Slack using channels

Whether you want to ensure that everyone on a project always has access to the latest information or create a hangout place for your team members, Slack channels offer a great way to organize conversations based on projects, topics, or teams.

You can create a Slack channel on your desktop and mobile devices. Also, there's no limit to the number of channels you can add to your Slack workspace. So follow the steps below and create channels to streamline your company's conversations.

How to create a Slack channel on desktop

To create a Slack channel, you need to have the correct permissions. Workspace owners can restrict permissions for creating channels, so if you don't see the options to create a channel as shown in the guide below, contact your workspace manager.

Launch the Slack app on your computer and click the Channels drop-down menu. Click the Add channels button to create a new channel. Choose the Create a new channel option. Enter the name of your channel and click the Next button. If you want the channel to be accessible by everyone in your company, keep the visibility option set to Public and click the Create button. To keep the channel accessible to select members, choose the Private option and click the Create button. Add members to the team and click the Done button to save changes.

How to create a Slack channel on Android

Creating a Slack channel is similar to how you create it on your desktop. Here's how you do it.

Launch Slack on your Android device and tap the Channels drop-down arrow. 2 Images Close Tap the Add channel button and tap the plus (+) button in the lower-right corner. 2 Images Close Name the channel and enable the toggle for Make Private if you want to make the channel private. Tap the Create button in the upper-right corner to create the channel. 2 Images Close Add members as per your requirement, or use the Skip button to add them later. 2 Images Close

Use Slack channels to streamline communication for work and play

So that is how you can create Slack channels to streamline communication. While Slack now has a shared channel feature that lets you communicate with people outside your organization, we still recommend using one of these email clients.