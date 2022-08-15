If you send a lot of emails, you probably know that signing each of them can be time-consuming, especially if you write your full name every time you send out a message. Thankfully, you can automate this process so that Gmail adds a preset signature at the bottom of outgoing messages instead of you having to think of doing it. Another benefit of automating the process is the amount of information you can add, such as your contact information, address, job title, and more, which you're definitely willing to enter every time you send an email manually.

Suppose you use Gmail as your personal emailing service or Google Workspace for your work email. In that case, both are easy to configure and offer the option of customizing the signatures on your mobile and your computer. Here's how it works.

Create a signature on your computer

Since your computer is most likely the device from which you'll send the most messages, let's see how you can set up an automatic signature for your outgoing emails.

Open your Gmail or Google Workspace interface using your favorite web browser. If you're using a new account, Google automatically suggests that you set a signature in the banner above your email. If you see it, click Set a signature and skip to step 5. Otherwise, click the Settings cog in the upper-right corner. This opens the Quick Settings bar. Click See All Settings to access the full settings menu. Under the General tab, scroll down to the Signature section. Click the Create new button and give your new signature a name. If you need inspiration, something like "Signature" is fine. Your newly created signature displays on the left, and a text box on the right side of the panel lets you create its content. Your signature can include rich text, as well as images and links. Use the bar at the bottom of the text box to format your text. Once you're happy with your signature, have Gmail automatically add it to outgoing messages. You can pick from two options: Send it when writing new emails or replying and forwarding emails. If you chose the second option, it's recommended to tick the checkbox to Insert signature before quoted text. Otherwise, your signature is added at the very bottom of the email, and people won't see it. You can also create more signatures, letting you pick different ones when composing an email. When you're done, click Save Changes at the bottom of the screen. To manually add a signature when composing an email, click the pen in the toolbar and select the signature you want to add.

Set up a signature on your phone

Gmail also lets you add automated signatures when sending emails using your phone. These are different from the ones you set using the webmail interface. You can only have a single signature, which is added to all outgoing emails. Also, it can only contain basic text, which can't be formatted, preventing you from adding logos to your signature when using your phone. Nevertheless, it still saves you the trouble of manually signing emails and potentially adding your contact information to outgoing messages.

The process only takes a few steps:

Open the Gmail app on your phone or tablet. Tap on the menu in the upper-right corner, scroll down to the bottom, and tap Settings. Select the Gmail or Google Workspace account for which you want to set a signature. Scroll down to the Mobile Signature section. Tap it to add a signature. Close In the pop-up, create the signature you want to use for outgoing messages. Keep in mind you can only add unformatted text. Tap OK when you're done. Close Gmail automatically adds this new signature to emails you send using your phone. Unfortunately, you can only have one mobile signature for each account.

Smarter email

The above tips will help you gain a fair amount of time when sending emails and help you include essential details in your messages. Many people use their signatures to convey their contact details and add images to advertise upcoming events and conventions to clients. Whichever option you pick, Gmail is flexible when it comes to customizing signatures, at least on a desktop. On mobile, you're limited to simpler ones, which can still include relevant information without being formatted.

If you use Gmail a lot, check out our top Gmail tips for mobile. If needed, we've also shared guides on how to free up space and how to create folders to organize your inbox better.