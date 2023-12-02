Procuring a top Samsung phone comes with a few strings attached. This includes getting used to a slew of Samsung apps that are pre-installed with your phone. Despite most leading apps being Google-based, Samsung has a few sleek alternatives that give Google a run for its money. One of Samsung's most prized apps is the Samsung Gallery, a respectable substitute for Google Photos.

Samsung Gallery provides all the necessary tools to maintain your photos and has a nifty option to create shared albums. Like Google Photos' shared album feature, others can view and edit these shared albums. To help you share your collection of pictures and videos, this guide teaches you how to make a shared album using Samsung's Gallery app.

How to create a shared album in Samsung Gallery

The Gallery app is pre-installed on Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets. If the app isn't installed, visit the Samsung Store to download the Gallery app. We use a Samsung Galaxy S23 running One UI 6.0 in this example.

Open your Samsung device. Locate the Gallery app. Tap on the plus icon at the top. Close Tap Shared album. Type the shared album's name and tap Create. Close Select Choose contacts or add Samsung accounts or Share link. Tap Ok. Close

A shared album can contain a collection of pictures and videos. Any shared album uses up your free Samsung account cloud storage. Uploading videos will quickly exceed the 5GB limit if you use this feature to share your videos.

Creating a shared family album with other Samsung family members

Instead of navigating to the Samsung Gallery app, create a shared family album by visiting your Samsung account via settings. To get started, select the Family option and then tap Family shared album. Images and videos saved in this album appear on every device connected to the family account.

Transferring a created shared album

The downside of using Samsung Gallery is that your newly shared album is now stuck in Samsung's ecosystem. If you plan to transfer your shared albums onto a Windows PC or on an iPhone, import these albums from your phone. For a Windows PC, plug in your Galaxy device and manually transfer your files from your internal storage. To move a Samsung shared album to Apple, use Google Photos as the intermediary app to send these files over.

How to share an existing album in Samsung Gallery

You may have some pre-made albums sitting in the Samsung Gallery app. But you haven't shared these albums with your family or friends. You can select and share an entire album. Read below to learn how.

Open your Samsung device. Locate the Gallery app. Tap the Albums tab (located at the bottom of the screen). Close Tap and hold an album you wish to share, then select an album (selected albums display a check next to the album's cover). Tap Share. Close Select Quick Share. You can share the album with nearby devices. To send the view link to specific contacts, tap View Contact. Enter a name or number. This opens your Samsung Contacts list and sends the link via text message. Close

You can only share these albums with other Galaxy users and devices.

To improve your personal privacy, tap the three-dot (kebab) menu in Quick Share and select Turn on Private Sharing. You cannot share more than 20 files at once. The Private Sharing option encrypts access to the person who receives your files, prevents users from taking screenshots and sharing files, and restricts how long the album is available to share.

Sharing a completed album can only be viewed by your invited contacts. If you plan to create a shared album for your family (or friends) while inviting them as contributors, the app requires creating a shared album.

How to view your created shared albums list in Samsung Gallery

You may want to track which albums you shared and with whom. Alternatively, you can add more people to view these shared albums. Read the steps below to learn how to find and manage your shared album list.

Open your Samsung device and locate the Gallery app. Tap the triple lines (hamburger button). Close Tap Shared albums. Alternatively, go to the Albums tab and select View all next to Shared albums. Close

To invite more members to a shared album, select an album in your shared album list and tap the two-people icon at the top of the screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series allows you to create a family group as addable members to your shared albums list.

How to unshare a shared album in Samsung Gallery

Losing contact with relatives or disconnecting with old friends can happen. And maintaining your privacy and intimate details about your life is more important. You can undo sharing an album by removing your contacts from the shared album or deleting the shared album. Read the steps below to learn how.

Navigate to the Gallery app and open the shared albums list. Tap and hold a shared album, and select Delete. To remove a contact, tap a shared album. Select the two-people icon at the top and tap the minus sign next to the contact's name. Close

You can toggle off the invitation link by visiting your album settings in the three-dot (kebab) menu.

Setting up your Samsung Galaxy for the best experience

The greatest part about purchasing a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet is acquiring the best from Samsung and Google. If you've had enough of redecorating Samsung's One UI skin or are committed to cleaning up Samsung's bloatware, replace these apps with more Google-favored ones (if Gallery doesn't work out for you, there's Google Photos). The choice is yours on how you want to proceed with your Galaxy experience.