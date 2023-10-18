Inboxes would overflow with irrelevant newsletters and malware-infested spam messages if it weren't for Gmail's robust spam filter. Still, you may have missed an important email on rare occasions, only to find it later in your spam folder. To prevent such a situation in the future, add contacts you trust to your safe senders list.

Whether you access Gmail on your phone, laptop, desktop PC, or budget Chromebook, in this guide, we show you how to create a safe senders list in Gmail.

What is a safe senders list?

Gmail uses AI-based filters to mark emails as spam by looking at various characteristics like the sender's IP address, the email domain, and user feedback. However, Gmail's spam filter isn't perfect, and sometimes it can get too aggressive and flag relevant emails as spam.

Add trusted contacts to your safe senders list to get around this issue. This ensures that relevant emails make it past the spam filter and land in your inbox as they should. Another method is to add the email address to Google Contacts. And if you find the missing email in the spam folder, inform Gmail by marking it as "not spam."

How to create a filter for safe senders on the desktop

You can create a filter to ensure that emails from a specific address don't make it to spam. Here's how to do it:

On your desktop, log in to your Gmail account. Click the gear icon in the upper-right corner. Select See all settings. Click the Filters and Blocked Addresses tab at the top. Click Create a new filter. Enter the email address of the person you want to add to your safe senders list. Type the domain name in the From field to allow all emails from a specific domain. For example, type *@outlook.com to receive all emails from that domain. Click Create Filter. Select the action to be applied to filtered emails. Click Never send it to spam. Click Create filter. You can edit or delete the filter in the Filters and blocked addresses tab under Settings.

A quick way to prevent Gmail from flagging emails from trusted contacts is to add their email addresses to Google Contacts. You can do it from the desktop or in the mobile app.

How to add an email address on the desktop

On your desktop, log in to your Gmail account. Click the dot grid menu in the upper-right corner and select Contacts. Click Create contact in the upper-left corner. Enter the email address of the contact you want to add. Click Save.

Open the Google Contacts app on your phone. Click the Add button. Enter the email address of the trusted contact. Tap Save. 2 Images Close

How to mark an email as 'not spam' in Gmail

If you find an important email in the spam folder, mark it as "not spam." Gmail removes the message from your spam folder and moves it to your inbox. You can access this option from the desktop and the mobile app.

How to mark an email as 'not spam' on the desktop

Log in to Gmail from your desktop. Select More. Click Spam. Open the desired email and click Report not spam.

How to mark an email as 'not spam' on the Gmail app

Log in to Gmail from your phone. Tap the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner. Select Spam. Open the desired email and tap Report not spam. 3 Images Close

Efficiently manage your Gmail account

You should proactively add trusted contacts to Gmail's safe senders list so that important emails don't get stuck in the spam folder. Or you might have to rummage through your spam folder to retrieve it. However, you can easily find that elusive email with the help of Gmail's advanced search filters.