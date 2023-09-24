Creating a photo collage is an easy way to compile multiple pictures into a single image. Whether you want to share your vacation pictures or snapshots of your pet being cute, pull up images from your phone's photo album to create a collage. It doesn't matter if you use an Android phone like a Google Pixel, a Samsung Galaxy, or an iPhone. Making a photo collage is simple when you use a photo editing app. In this guide, we walk you through the process of creating a collage from your phone.

The following steps work on Android and iOS. We use an Android phone in this tutorial, but iPhone users can follow along.

Make a photo collage with Google Photos

Google Photos lets you make collages, edit photos and videos, add filters, and more. The app offers a variety of collage layouts and allows you to edit, resize, and rotate photos before saving your design. However, you can only add six photos at a time.

Here's how to create a photo collage using Google Photos:

Open the Google Photos app. Tap Library. Select the photos you want to add to your collage. You can choose up to six photos. Tap + and select Collage. 2 Images Close Select any collage design from the bottom of the screen. Tap Save. 2 Images Close To view your collage, tap Search. Select Saved creations under Creations. 2 Images Close

If you're a Google One member or use a Google Pixel, you can access more ready-to-use templates for your collage. Google Photos is available on Android and iOS for free.

Make a photo collage with Canva

Canva is a photo editing app that lets you create graphics with ease from a simple-to-use interface. It also allows you to make collages with customization options like layouts, stickers, and filters.

Here's how to create a photo collage with Canva on your phone:

Download Canva on your phone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Enter your login credentials. If you're a new user, create a free account. Type Collage in the search bar and select Photo Collage. Choose a template you like. 2 Images Close Tap a photo in the existing collage and select Replace. Select a photo from the image gallery. Follow the same steps for the remaining images. If you're happy with the collage, tap the download icon at the top. 2 Images Close

The free version of Canva offers access to a variety of collage templates. However, certain templates require you to upgrade to Canva Pro, which costs $15 monthly or $120 yearly.

Make a photo collage with Pixlr

Pixlr helps you create beautiful collages to showcase your favorite images. The third-party app has templates, custom designs, filters, and stickers.

Download Pixlr on your phone from the Google Play Store or the App Store. Tap collage. Select the images for your collage. 2 Images Close Tap done. Select a template from the bottom of the screen. Tap next. Close Tap done. Tap Save Image.

Pixlr is available to download for free on the Google Play Store and the App Store. However, if you want the ad-free version, you'll pay $2 monthly for Pixlr Plus.

Make a photo collage with PicCollage

PicCollage is a user-friendly photo editing app that lets you create photo and video collages. You can add filters, stickers, backgrounds, and doodles to your collage.

Download PicCollage on your phone from the Google Play Store or App Store. Tap Select Photos and Videos (tap Get Started on iOS). Select photos from the image gallery and tap the checkmark. 2 Images Close Choose a layout and tap the checkmark. Tap Done. Close

PicCollage can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store and the App Store. Collages made with the free version have a watermark. You can get rid of it by purchasing the VIP subscription for $5 monthly or $36 yearly.

Make a photo collage with Layout from Instagram

Layout is a simple photo collage app that lets you remix your photos so that it's easier to share with family and friends. You can jazz up your collage with Instagram's filters and tools to make them stand out. It's worth noting that you can only use up to nine photos at a time.

Download Layout from the Google Play Store or App Store. Select the images for your collage. Choose a layout from the top of the screen. Edit, add a border, or flip the image. Tap Save. 2 Images Close Select Done. Close

Layout is available for free from the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Make a photo collage with InShot

InShot is a photo and video editing app that lets you make collages with custom filters, backgrounds, and stickers.

Download InShot from the Google Play Store or App Store. Select Collage. Select the photos for your collage. Select the Layout tab and choose any layout. 2 Images Close Tap the checkmark. Tap Save. Close

InShot is available for free from the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Make a photo collage using Shortcuts

The Shortcuts app helps you automate tasks on the iPhone with a single tap. The app features a shortcut called Photo Grid, which you can use to create a photo collage. You'll find the Shortcuts app on your iPhone. If you don't see it, download it from the App Store. The app works on iPhones and iPads running iOS 12 or later. We use an iPhone in the following steps, but iPad users can follow along.

Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Gallery. Type Grid in the search box. Select Photo Grid and tap Add Shortcut. 2 Images Close Go to the Shortcuts tab and tap Photo Grid. Select the images for your collage and tap Add. 2 Images Close Tap the upload icon in the lower-left corner of the screen. Select Save Image. 2 Images Close

Boost your social media game with photo editing apps

Making a photo collage is easy, whether you want to make a family album, a poster, or an anniversary card. Many photo editing apps let you create beautiful collages, but you can do much more with the cool editing tools bundled with the apps. And if you want to take your smartphone photography skills up a notch, try some of the best photo editing apps.