Between work and promotional emails, your Gmail inbox is bound to get crowded over time. While Gmail's advanced search filters help you find the exact email in no time, labels take email organization to the next level. Yes, Gmail's version of folders is called labels. These labels are the same as a folder but with different naming schemes. You can create folders using Gmail web and iPhone. The option is missing for those using Gmail, even on the best Android phones you can buy.

Your Gmail inbox has built-in labels like Important, Starred, Spam, and Trash, and you can create new ones. While email providers like Outlook allow you to send an email to only one specific folder, Gmail lets you add multiple labels to a single email. The organization possibilities are endless! The entire system works similarly to tags in a note-taking app. Here's how to create labels in Gmail.

How to create labels in Gmail

There are two ways to create a new label. You can use the Gmail main menu or you can go into the Gmail settings to create a label. It is a little quicker to use the main menu. However, if you prefer using the settings, we show you how to do that, too.

Creating a label using the main Gmail menu

Log in to your Gmail account on your web browser. Search for Labels in the Gmail menu. Select the + icon. Enter a new label name. You can nest the new label under an existing label. For instance, create a Receipts label and then add Amazon, Walmart, Target, and eBay sub-labels under it for better organization. Click Create, and the new Gmail label is ready to use.

Creating a label from the Gmail settings menu

If you prefer to navigate through settings to create labels, you can also do that.

Open Gmail on a web browser and click the Settings gear in the upper-right corner. Select See all settings. Move to the Labels tab. Scroll down and select Create new label. Enter the label name, nest it under another label (if you prefer), and select Create.

You can check the newly created label in action from the Gmail sidebar.

Add a label to an email

Now that you have created labels in Gmail, it's time to organize your emails.

Head to your inbox and open an email. Select the Labels icon at the top. Check your preferred labels and select Apply. The label appears next to the email subject.

Manually repeating the same steps for every email isn't productive. Instead, drag and drop an email from the Gmail home to the Labels menu to quickly organize emails. You can also select several emails and move those conversations to a label via drag and drop.

Visit Gmail on the web. Drag and drop an email from the default inbox to a label. Select the checkbox next to the emails you want to move. Drag the selected emails to a label. After applying the label, that email appears under the label you selected.

How to automatically move an email to a label

Manually adding labels to an email can be a tiring and time-consuming process. Gmail allows you to automate the process for incoming emails. For example, add a Credit Card bills label in Gmail and create a rule to send all future emails from the credit card company to the label.

Select the Show search options icon in the Gmail search bar at the top. Add the sender's email address that you automatically want to move to a label. Select the Create filter button. Select the Apply the label checkbox. Select the label from the drop-down menu. Select Create filter. Gmail sends incoming emails from the sender to a specific label.

Customize labels in Gmail

Labels use a boring gray color by default. It might get difficult for you to differentiate between dozens of them. Gmail allows you to add color to a label for better personalization.

Select the three-dot menu beside a label in the Gmail main menu. Expand the Label color menu. Select one of the pre-built colors or add a custom color.

The world of colored labels is now in the palm of your hand. You can add green color to the invoice label, red to Amazon one, or any other color combination that suits your fancy. Go wild! It's your inbox.

Create labels using Gmail mobile apps

Although the Gmail Android app is quite capable, you can't create labels on it. However, there's an option to create a label in Gmail's iOS app.

Open Gmail on iPhone. Tap the menu in the upper-left corner. Scroll down and select Create new from the Labels menu. 2 Images Close Add a label name and select Done at the top. Close

Check your newly created label from the Gmail menu. You can't nest a new label under any existing label from the Gmail iPhone app.

How to rename or remove labels in Gmail

When you no longer require a specific label in your workflow, remove it to streamline the label section.

Log in to Gmail using a web browser. Find the label on your Gmail menu and click on the three-dot icon next to it. Select Remove label to delete it.

You can edit (rename) the label from the same menu and add new sub-labels to it. So, there's no need to create a new label every time.

Label alternatives in Gmail

If you don't see an option to create labels or aren't a fan of a manual process, you can rely on default labels and categories to organize your inbox. The default Gmail view comes with Primary, Social, and Promotions categories. You can use them to filter personal emails from your bank offers and social media updates.

You can also opt for default labels such as Starred and Important. Select the star icon beside an email or click the arrow icon to mark the conversation as important. You can also add several star colors.

When starring an email, you can click on it again and change it to a green-check, purple-question, and blue star for more diverse organization options. You can find the Starred and Important sections from the Gmail main menu.

3 Images

Close

Organize your emails like a pro

Gmail labels can streamline your email inbox. If you're a power user, go a step further by using Gmail keyboard shortcuts to fly through Gmail without lifting your fingers from the keyboard. But for now, you can obtain ultimate organization by creating rules to automate important incoming emails to a chosen label just like your personal secretary.

If you're a power Gmail user, you should occasionally check your Google account storage. If you run out of storage, you may face issues with receiving new emails. You must upgrade to one of the Google One plans to unlock more storage.