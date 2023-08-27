If you're interested in how to create an Internet Identity account, you may have heard about Web3 (the decentralized web) and want to explore the services and apps it offers. This guide shows you how to set up online authentication to access private sessions. When you're finished, you can explore the decentralized web on DFINITY's Internet Computer.

What do you need to create an Internet Identity account?

An Internet Identity account is the Web3 equivalent of Google passkeys, which allow easy logins to websites and apps on the internet. To create an Internet Identity account, you need a device with web authentication capabilities, access to the internet, and a modern web browser.

What devices can you use?

The best Android phones have fingerprint readers for easy access while providing good security. You can use an Android device with a fingerprint reader to create an Internet Identity account. Face ID on an iPhone or iPad is another acceptable authentication method. Some phones also contain a secure module on a chip to store and encode data, for example, the Google Pixel 7 includes a Titan M2 chip.

A Chromebook, MacBook, or Windows laptop with a fingerprint reader will work. Windows Hello is also supported. If you own a device that doesn't contain biometric sensors, you can authenticate with a USB, Bluetooth, or NFC key, such as Yubikey or Google's Titan Security Key.

Supported browsers

You can create an Internet Identity account with most popular browsers. Chrome is an easy option for Android devices and Chromebooks. Chrome, Firefox, and Safari are compatible with iOS. A Windows PC comes with the Edge browser, and Macs have Safari preinstalled. Any web browser that supports WebAuthn will work, so your browser usually won't be a problem.

How to create an Internet Identity account

Creating an Internet Identity account is straightforward, but setting it up and securing it takes a while. You need to choose a device for authentication. Your phone would be a good choice if it has a built-in fingerprint reader.

The official Internet Computer website helps you set up an Internet Identity account. Here's a step-by-step guide that shows you what to expect.

Create a passkey

In your browser, go to https://identity.ic0.app. Select the Create Internet Identity button to get started. Choose the Create Passkey button. 2 Images Close Choose your preferred authentication method from the list. Close

Complete the Captcha

Enter the numbers and letters that appear in the box at the top of the screen. Note that it's case-sensitive, so if you see capital letters, type them that way.

This is a way of discouraging the automated use of the system. Internet Computer wants to give Internet Identity accounts to humans, not bots.

Get your Internet Identity

You now have an Internet Identity account, but you're not finished. Take a screenshot, copy and paste, or write down the number associated with your Internet Identity. If you lose the number, you lose access to any accounts you create as you explore Web3.

Next, set up a recovery method as a backup so that you don't get locked out if you lose your passkey device.

Internet Identity recovery method

There are two types of recovery methods for your Internet Identity account: a recovery phrase and a recovery device. A physical security key is best if you own one. Most people should choose a recovery phrase.

Add a recovery device

Add a Recovery Device by selecting the Enable button. 2 Images Close Choose the type of security key you have from the list of options. Follow the on-screen instructions to authenticate. Close

Add a recovery phrase

Select the Enable button next to Recovery Phrase. Choose Create Recovery Phrase. A seed phrase made up of many words is generated. 2 Images Close Copy and save your recovery phrase, which includes your Internet Identity number and the seed phrase words. Keep it someplace safe and private. Close Check the box confirming you've stored this information, then continue. Verify that you know the phrase by filling in the blank Internet Identity number words on this page with your data. 2 Images Close Authenticate again using your fingerprint, Face ID, or PIN.

What's an Identity Anchor?

You might have come across the term Identity Anchor. Internet Computer removed that term from the setup process since you don't need to know this detail to use your Internet Identity account. Your identity number is tied to an anchor number or identity anchor, which is a crypto object that's stored in a blockchain authentication system. It keeps your private data and digital ID secure across decentralized servers that host Web3. It's essentially the same technology used for Bitcoin and NFTs.

Add more passkeys

It's a good idea to add more passkeys if you own more than one device that you consider safe and private. It can be a phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer. You can set up as many as eight devices to act as passkeys for your Internet Identity account.

On the device you used to create your Internet Identity account, select Add a new Passkey. Scan the QR code with a phone or visit the link below the QR code with a trusted device. 2 Images Close Authenticate on the new device before the timer runs out. On the original passkey device, enter the number shown on the new device. Scroll down to see the new passkey. 2 Images Close

Choose add FIDO hardware as a passkey if you want to use a physical security key.

Accessing Web3

To access decentralized apps and the Web3 ecosystem, open your Internet Identity account in a browser, select the dApps explorer below your ID, and choose one to learn more. Sign in with your Internet Identity to launch dApp.

How does Internet Identity work?

Now that you have an Internet Identity account, you can explore Web3 services and add decentralized apps, known as dApps. Check out our guide to learn more about how your Internet Identity authentication works and how to use it.