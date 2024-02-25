Aimed at professionals, startups, businesses, education sectors, and large organizations, Google Workspace offers productivity and collaboration tools to streamline workflow and manage daily tasks efficiently. After signing up for a relevant Google Workspace plan, you'll add and invite users and assign relevant roles.

When your Google Workspace plan is up and running, tweak the email settings, activate security features like two-step verification, add third-party integrations, and configure collaboration features for productivity apps. Now, you are set to add and manage users via the Google Workspace Admin console. It's a web portal and can be accessed on your desktop, Mac or Chromebook.

Google Workspace Business edition customers can add up to 300 users to their account.

Create Google Workspace user email: Overview

Every account on your Google Workspace plan gets the following services and features:

Login credentials like name and password to sign in to Google Workspace apps.

A unique email address using your domains.

A contact name or profile that is easily customizable.

Google Workspace billing

If you have a variable workforce and opt for one of the Google Workspace Flexible plans, the company bills you monthly on the number of user accounts you have for a specific month. Adding user accounts increases your monthly bill in your next payment.

If your business is on an annual plan, purchase a user license for every account you want to add. You can purchase user licenses from your Google Workspace Admin console by selecting Billing > Subscriptions. Google automatically increases your monthly payment to adjust the new licenses. New licenses can take up to 48 hours to become available for your account.

You can't add more user licenses if you are on a Google Workspace free trial or have one of the Business plans (Starter, Standard, or Plus) and reached the 300-user limit.

Add users and create emails to Google Workspace

Now that you have a basic overview of new user accounts and their impact on billing details, use the steps below to create new user emails on Google Workspace.

Go to the Google Workspace Admin console and sign in with your administrator account. Expand the side menu and select Directory. Click Users. Under All organizations, select an organization unit where you want to add a new user. You'll see the current user list, their email addresses, status, last sign-in status, and email usage. Click Add new user at the top. Fill in the user information form with first name, last name, primary email address (the email the user signs in with), secondary email (such as personal email address where you can send sign-in instructions), phone number, upload a profile picture, and create a password. Auto-generate a strong password with 16 characters or add one manually. Select Add New User. Check the user preview with a profile picture, username, and password, and send an email with sign-in instructions. Click Done.

You can add another user from the same menu. When you add a new account, the person can use their new account with their user email and password. However, it may take up to 24 hours for all Google Workspace services to be available.

You should also add the user's email to a group email list and employee information to the corporate directory.

Add multiple users simultaneously to Google Workspace

The trick above can be time-consuming if you plan to add several users to your Google Workspace plan. Instead, add multiple users with CSV import. Here's how:

Go to the Users menu in the Admin console (check the steps above). Select your organizational unit. You'll see the users list. Click Bulk update users. Download a blank CSV template from the following menu and open it in Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel. Fill in details like first name, last name, email address, password, and organization unit path under the relevant columns. Check the screenshot above for reference. Open the Bulk update users menu and select Attach CSV file. Upload your CSV file and click the same.

Unlike the trick above, you can't add someone's personal email address to send a welcome email. You must send these credentials separately to users.

Google Workspace also lets you create an email alias for a user to send and receive emails with another address. It's another handy add-on for small organizations where someone fills multiple roles. You can add up to 30 email aliases for each user for free.

Collaborate in style

After inviting users to your Google Workspace plan, keep an eye on their activities and usage. You should also implement two-step verification for all users to ensure that only authorized personnel access sensitive company data. When one of your employees leaves the organization, use Google Takeout to migrate their data from Google Workspace.