Gmail is one of the most popular email services, thanks to the many features it offers and its simplicity. It comes pre-installed on most Android devices and works seamlessly on iPhones, iPads, and all computers through a web browser. Chromebook laptops also come with it pre-installed as part of ChromeOS, making it even more intuitive to use.

If you send and receive a lot of emails, some help and automation can make your life easier. This is especially true when sending similar messages repeatedly, as templates allow you to make minor edits to a message before sending it instead of writing it up from scratch every time.

Gmail lets you create and use templates without the need for add-ons or third-party services. This is also true for Google Workspace users, allowing them to benefit from templates when using Gmail for business. There are a few steps you'll go through before using them on a daily basis, but we walk you through the step-by-step process to set them up and use them.

How to activate templates in Gmail

Before creating templates in Gmail, you need to activate them, as they're not active by default:

Using your computer's web browser, navigate to Gmail and login if you haven't already. Click the cogwheel icon in the upper-right corner, to the left of your profile picture, to access your settings. Click the Advanced tab. Click Enable next to Templates. Click Save changes.

You've now turned on templates in Gmail and are ready to create some to use whenever you need.

How to create Gmail templates

Now that you've activated templates in Gmail, you'll create at least one to use it at a later stage. Here's how to do it:

Using your computer's web browser, navigate to Gmail and log in if you haven't already. Click the Compose button in the upper-left corner. Write the message you'd like to save as a template in the body of the email. Click the ⋮ overflow menu to the right of the Send button in the bottom bar. Click Templates > Save draft as template > Save as new template. Give your template a name and click Save.

You've saved a template, which you can access when composing a new email. You can repeat the above process to create and save as many new templates as you need.

How to use Gmail templates when composing an email

Now that you've activated templates and created some, here's how to use them when writing a new email or replying to one.

Using your computer's web browser, navigate to Gmail and log in if you haven't already. Open the email message to which you'd like to reply. Otherwise, click Compose to write a new message. Click the ⋮ overflow menu to the right of the Send button in the bottom bar. Click Templates. Click the template you'd like to use. If you wrote text, it isn't erased. The template title is automatically used if you haven't written anything in the subject field.

You're now ready to edit the template and send it without starting from scratch.

How to delete Gmail templates

If you aren't using one of your templates and would like to delete it, Gmail allows you to get rid of them easily:

Using your computer's web browser, navigate to Gmail and log in if you haven't already. Click the Compose button in the upper-left corner. Click the ⋮ overflow menu to the right of the Send button in the bottom bar. Click Templates > Delete template. Click the template you'd like to delete. Click the blue Delete button to confirm.

How to edit Gmail templates

Templates are supposed to make your life easier, but you may also need to edit them for added convenience. It's easy to edit them whenever needed:

Using your computer's web browser, navigate to Gmail and log in if you haven't already. Click the Compose button in the upper-left corner. Click Compose to write a new message. Click the ⋮ overflow menu to the right of the Send button in the bottom bar. Click Templates. Click the template you'd like to edit. Edit or rewrite the template as needed. Click the ⋮ overflow menu. Click Templates > Save draft as template. Click the template you'd like to overwrite. Click the blue Save button to confirm.

Make the most out of Gmail

Gmail templates are designed to make your life easier, giving you quick access to pre-written messages. In addition to this convenient feature, there's more Gmail has to offer. Google's email service also offers an Android app with plenty of useful functionality. If you'd like to learn more about it and take your Gmail usage to the next level on your smartphone, check out our list of 11 best tips for using Gmail on your Android phone or tablet.