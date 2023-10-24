Creating a Gmail distribution list lets you email multiple recipients using a single address. It's a useful technique if you frequently send emails to the same group, as it reduces the time you spend sending emails. While Microsoft Outlook has a built-in tool for creating distribution lists, you must perform a workaround for Gmail. We're here to walk you through the process.

This method works for Gmail but requires the use of Google Contacts. Therefore, when sending an email to a distribution list on Android, you can use any of our favorite email clients for Android, but you still need Google Contacts. However, if you're sticking with Gmail, we show you how to create a distribution list on a desktop browser and the mobile app. It doesn't matter what platform you use to create it. You can create a list from your phone and then send an email to the same group while on the go with a Chromebook.

How to create and send emails to a distribution list in Gmail for desktop

You must add your recipients to Google Contacts to send emails to a distribution list via Gmail. This app is built into Gmail on your browser. Check your existing contacts on the Google Contacts website. After you've added your contacts and their email addresses, you're ready to begin.

How to create a distribution list in Gmail

Creating a distribution list involves assigning a label to contacts. You'll enter this label as a shortcut when sending an email.

Open the Google Contacts website. Select the checkbox next to the contacts you want to add to a distribution list. Click Manage labels at the top of your screen. Click Create label. Enter a suitable name.

How to send an email to a distribution list in Gmail

After you've assigned labels, you're ready to send an email to your new distribution list. You can edit the recipients after creating your distribution list; they're not locked in.

Open Gmail. Click Compose in the lower-right corner of your screen. Enter your distribution list's label name in the To box of your message and press Enter on your keyboard. Gmail auto-fills the To box with the addresses of everyone in your distribution list. Write and send your email.

Emails sent to a distribution list treat the addresses as primary addresses. It doesn't send the message to addresses after the first as CC or BCC.

How to create and send emails to a distribution list in Gmail for mobile

While you'll use two apps to create and send emails to a distribution list in Gmail on an iPhone or Android phone, you don't need to switch to a desktop browser for any of these steps. These steps work for both the Android and iOS versions of Gmail.

How to create a distribution list for Gmail

If you don't have the Google Contacts app, download it before you begin. However, you can use the desktop app, as described earlier in this article, if you have a preferred contacts app.

Open Google Contacts. Tap and hold the contacts you want to add to a distribution list. Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Add to label from the drop-down menu. 2 Images Close Tap Create new. Enter a suitable name for your distribution list. 2 Images Close

How to send emails to a distribution list in the Gmail app

Sending an email to a distribution list in the Gmail app is not as straightforward as on the desktop, as you can't enter a label as an address in the Gmail app. However, there's a nifty workaround that doesn't take much longer.

Open Google Contacts. Tap the three-line button in the upper-left corner of your screen. Tap your distribution list's name under the Labels headings. 2 Images Close Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Send email. 2 Images Close

The prompt screen lets you fill any email app on your phone with the distribution list.

Contacts now open a new message in Gmail with your distribution list's addresses auto-filled in the To field. You need to enter your message and insert any attachments.

How to edit distribution lists

Your distribution list will unlikely stay static forever. You may need to add or remove contacts. This can be done when creating a message or by editing your distribution list.

How to edit a distribution list on mobile

On mobile, follow the same steps as creating a label, but tap the existing label instead of Create New after selecting a contact. To remove a contact, tap and hold the contact, then tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen.

How to edit a distribution list on the desktop

Open Google Contacts and follow the same steps as creating a label, but tap the existing label instead of Create New after selecting a contact. To remove a contact, click the label name on the left of your screen and then the click three-dot button next to the contact you wish to remove.

Use distribution lists to streamline your outbox

Distribution lists are only a small part of creating an efficient Gmail workflow. Use these tips to remove some of the stress from managing your Gmail inbox.

FAQ

Q: Does everyone on my distribution list need a Gmail address?

Contacts on your distribution list do not need a Gmail address to receive emails.

Q: Can I add additional recipients to an email beyond the distribution list?

Adding a distribution list in Gmail is a shortcut to adding multiple emails to the address field. You can add as many contacts as you want to the To, CC, or BCC fields.

Q: Can I assign multiple labels to my contacts?

Yes, in the case that a contact needs to be part of multiple distribution lists, you can assign them multiple labels.