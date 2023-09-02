Adding Discord servers to your list can't hurt. Three or four extra shouldn't make a difference, right? Until suddenly, you've maxed out your server list as a non-Discord Nitro user. Now you're in a predicament where those 100 Discord servers take up too much space and scroll time while checking notifications on your favorite Android tablet. It turns out you can make your server list more manageable. Discord has a folder feature that allows you to collapse and expand your server list and then sort them into categories by name and color. So, to alleviate these issues, we built a guide to illustrate how to create and customize Discord folders for every server on your list.

How to create folders on the Discord mobile app

Folders can hold up to 100 Discord servers, and you can add as many folders as you'd like if there are enough servers to occupy them. As a result, you can delete folders by placing every server back on an empty spot on your list. But to learn how to create these handy folders in the first place, keep reading.

We performed this process using an Android phone, but these steps can be applied using the Discord iOS app. See the end of the section to download the Discord app using a widget.

Open the Discord mobile app and navigate to your server list. Touch and hold a Discord server (see label "1") and drag it toward a second Discord server (see label "2") until the location becomes highlighted blue. See the GIF below for a demonstration. 2 Images Close

How to create Discord folders on a PC

Creating folders on a PC is as simple as the Discord mobile app. So, we've devised a short guide below.

Log in to the Discord app or sign into the web version. Navigate to the Discord server list, click and drag (long hold) a Discord server (Discord server #1), and drop your cursor over another server (Discord server #2). Discord server #1 will now be in the same folder as Discord server #2.

To create a folder, you must perfectly overlay the first server with the second. Otherwise, it will only move the server's location.

You can repeat these steps by adding more servers inside the folder. Drag and drop the server on top of the newly created folder. You can also add more Discord folders by applying the steps above with other unmerged servers on your list.

How to customize Discord folders

You can set names and colors for every Discord folder. Check the instructions below to get started. In this example, we perform steps using a PC, but we verified you can access the same settings using the mobile app.

Right-click the collapsed folder and select Folder Settings. Alternatively, you can access these Discord settings by right-clicking the folder icon for an expanded folder. Enter the folder name and choose a color. Click Done. Hover over the Discord folder to display the name.

On mobile, tap and hold the collapsed folder or folder icon to access the Folder Settings.

Using Discord for social media and news

With Twitter's quality going down as a social app, you might be turning to Discord for your gaming news and social media updates. Most developers and content creators have official Discord servers, which means your list may continue growing. So, there's no better time than the present to organize your servers before it becomes a problem.