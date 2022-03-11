Some people like to set custom notification sounds for certain apps to help them quickly identify each one separately. But what if you don't like using alert sounds and prefer to keep your device in vibrate mode? Sure, some Samsung phones include various vibration patterns to choose from by default, but what happens if you want even more specific options? The BuzzKill app outlined in this guide allows you to customize the vibration patterns for all of your notifications on any Android device.

Install the BuzzKill app

Before you can start making custom vibration patterns for your notifications, you need to grab the BuzzKill app. It's not free, mind you ($2.49); however, it gives you much more control versus what stock can offer.

And it does all this while keeping user privacy in mind. BuzzKill doesn't have internet access, which means your personal data never leaves your device. If you're not sold yet on BuzzKill or the idea of having tons of custom notification features, read on to learn more about it.

Set up the BuzzKill app

The BuzzKill app requires a few quick steps as a part of the setup process before you can use it. As mentioned earlier, the app doesn't have internet access, track you, or bother you with ads. However, it needs proper notification permissions to give you full control over them. To begin setting up BuzzKill on your device, follow the following steps:

Open the BuzzKill app, then press the Enable BuzzKill button. Scroll down if needed and tap the BuzzKill section. 2 Images Expand Expand Close Enable the feature by pressing Allow notification access. Read over the notification access overview popup for BuzzKill, then press Allow. 2 Images Expand Expand Close Press the back arrow or swipe gesture twice to return to the main screen.

Create your first notification rule in BuzzKill

To set up a custom notification for any installed app on your device, you first need to define a few parameters. BuzzKill needs to know which apps you want to use and exactly how to use them. As such, you're in control of what your apps and notifications do from start to finish. In the example for this guide, we'll show how you can set up a custom notification vibration pattern using the Google Messages app.

You can set up your first notification rule in BuzzKill by doing the following:

Press the Create Rule button at the bottom right of the Rules tab to begin. Tap any app to bring up a list of your currently installed apps. Tap each app on this list that you want to set up a custom notification vibration pattern for, then press the Pick Apps button at the bottom. 4 Images Expand Expand Expand Expand Close Press contains anything for an overview of the options you can choose for the custom notification. Tap the Phrase button. 2 Images Expand Expand Close Type in a contact name you want to have a custom vibration pattern for, then press Done. Do this for any other contacts you want to add to this rule, then press the Apply Filter button at the bottom. 3 Images Expand Expand Expand Close Tap do nothing, scroll down the list, then press the Custom alert option. Hit the Pick Action button to add new custom alert sections to your current notification rule. Press default vibration to define a custom notification vibration pattern. 3 Images Expand Expand Expand Close

Set up a custom notification vibration pattern

Now it's time to experiment with your own patterns by mixing different vibration lengths and gap durations. To set up your first custom vibration pattern for your notifications, follow these steps:

Hit the Add Buzz button, then select how short or long the vibration should be. Press the Add Gap button and select its duration to insert a delay after the first vibration. Add another vibration after the gap, then press the Preview button to test it.

To get even more creative, you could make some interesting patterns from the music of your favorite movies, shows, or video games as well. Imagine setting your notifications to buzz to the Super Mario Bros. theme — the possibilities are endless.

You can also adjust the Intensity setting if needed to make the vibration pattern louder or quieter. Once you're done with that, press the Pick Pattern button at the bottom to save the settings. Tap the default sound section to choose a unique sound for the selected contacts from earlier. In this case, however, you'll likely want to set it to nothing and let it only vibrate when you get a notification.

Now take a look at the notification rule settings to ensure it does what you want it to do. Hit the Save Rule button to finalize the changes — the new rule should be enabled and ready to go. The BuzzKill app will automatically use the custom vibration pattern you set earlier when the parameters are met. You can make changes to this rule, so feel free to swap out the vibration pattern or add other tweaks as needed.

Consider backing up your notification rules, especially if you're making complicated custom vibration patterns. Go to the Settings tab, scroll down, then select the Export rules option to save a file that has all of your rules in it. You can always upload the file to a cloud-based storage solution later, such as Google Drive or Dropbox.

This, of course, is just the basics of what's possible while using the BuzzKill app for custom notifications. You can also check out the Explore tab for some pre-made rules to try. Simply hit the Add To My Rules button when you find one and adjust it to fit your specific needs.

Although the goal here was to focus on the custom vibration pattern feature for your notifications, there's so much more you can do. Now that you know how to use the BuzzKill app, you can add other custom rules. As mentioned above, trying out the Explore tab is a great place to start if you need more advanced or unique ideas for your device. Looking for more how-to guides? Check out our guide on how to roll back to an older version of an app or our top tips and tricks to tame your Google Photos collection.

