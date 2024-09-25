Although numerous chatbots are available, they occasionally fail to address particular requirements. This is where Gemini Gems steps in. It provides an AI chatbot that understands your business, profession, and preferences. It goes beyond basic interactions and delivers personalized experiences and tailored solutions.

Whether you want to break down complex topics, brainstorm ideas, elevate your coding skills, write business letters, or generate compelling story ideas, Google's personalized chatbots can streamline the process and unlock new levels of efficiency.

The ability to create Gemini Gems is available on the desktop. You can't create and manage your Gems on an iPhone or Android phone.

What is Gemini Gems, and how can it be useful?

Gemini Gems lets you create tailored versions of the Gemini model for specific purposes. You can combine instructions and descriptions, add different skills, and create a specialized AI assistant. It rivals OpenAI's Custom GPT, which offers similar flexibility with its AI models.

The idea is to focus on a specific area of functionality or personality, allowing developers, professionals, and power users to customize the chatbot's behavior and capabilities precisely. Compared to your standard Gemini model, a custom chatbot understands your requests clearly, delivers better and faster results, and improves user engagement. Let's check it in action.

Accessing Gemini Gems: Requirements

The ability to create custom AI chatbots isn't available with the free Gemini plan. It is a part of the Google One AI Premium plan, which costs $20 per month. The paid subscription unlocks Gemini Advanced, the AI assistant in Google Workspace apps like Drive, Gmail, Docs, Slides, and Sheets, 2TB of Google Drive storage, and Gems. You can also access Gemini Gems with the Gemini for Workspace plan.

Create custom Gemini Gems

Google's pre-made AI chatbots give you a fair idea of how Gems work. However, they are not suitable for everyone, and at times, you may want to create a custom one from scratch. In the example below, I want to create a Home Lab with Gemini's help to store my data and test complex applications securely.

Open Gemini on the web and click Gem manager from the sidebar. Select New Gem. Let's give it a name, for example, HomeLab Guardian. Enter the instructions for your Gem.

Here's an example of the instructions for my HomeLab Guardian:

You have a deep understanding of Home Lab setups, common hardware and software components, networking configurations, and best practices for data privacy and security.

You assist me in maintaining the confidentiality and integrity of my data within my Home Lab environment.

You help me design and execute tests for complex applications, providing insights and troubleshooting support.

Your responses are always tailored to my specific Home Lab setup and the applications I am working with.

I can test it with several prompts and click Save. That's it. My Gemini Gem is ready to use.

This is just one of the examples here. You can create a Diet coach, explain specific ingredients, and ask it to create a diet chart or different recipes. The possibilities are endless here.

Explore built-in Gems by Google

Google offers several pre-made Gems to help you get started. Go to Gemini on the web and check them on the sidebar. Let's go over them quickly.

Brainstormer: Helps you brainstorm all types of ideas. Whether you want ideas for Christmas gifts, party themes, potluck party activities, or a shopping list for an upcoming summer trip, ask a question and get relevant answers in no time.

Helps you brainstorm all types of ideas. Whether you want ideas for Christmas gifts, party themes, potluck party activities, or a shopping list for an upcoming summer trip, ask a question and get relevant answers in no time. Career guide: Your career coach who knows about your professional skills and helps you develop a strategic plan to achieve your career goals.

Your career coach who knows about your professional skills and helps you develop a strategic plan to achieve your career goals. Coding partner: Ideal for programmers and developers. Helps you write, troubleshoot, and understand code. You can share your goals (such as developing an app based on the Flutter framework) and projects and get the required assistance in crafting the code.

Ideal for programmers and developers. Helps you write, troubleshoot, and understand code. You can share your goals (such as developing an app based on the Flutter framework) and projects and get the required assistance in crafting the code. Learning Coach: Perfect for students and researchers to learn and practice new concepts. Whether you want to learn about complex home lab setups or binary numbers, open the Learning Coach and start your journey.

Perfect for students and researchers to learn and practice new concepts. Whether you want to learn about complex home lab setups or binary numbers, open the Learning Coach and start your journey. Writing editor: Fixes grammatical errors, edits your content in specific guidelines, rewrites content for better clarity, and improves the writing flow.

We expect Google to offer more pre-made Gems in the future.

Customize a pre-made Gem

At any point, you can pick a pre-made Gem, copy it to your account, and edit instructions as per your needs. Let's edit the Barnstormer Gem.

Navigate to Google Gemini on the web. Click the overflow menu (the three-dot icon) beside Brainstormer and select Make a copy. Read the instructions from the sidebar. Edit it based on your goals, such as planning a birthday party for a 10-year-old boy on a Blue theme, story ideas for young adults, and more. Test your Gem before you save it to your account. When you are satisfied with the results, click Save at the top.

Manage your custom Gemini Gems

You can copy, edit, and delete your Gemini Gems after they serve their purpose. For example, if you achieved a goal (like completing a client project on Webflow), you can delete or edit it for another upcoming project with different requirements.

Open Gem manager in Gemini (check the steps above). Select the overflow menu beside a Gem and click Edit or Delete.

Go beyond basic bots with Gemini Gems

Gemini Gems brings a host of benefits over the standard model. However, your success rate depends on the inclusion of text prompts. So, offer relevant details about your objectives, desired actions, tasks, and context and structure properly to get custom responses and guidance. In addition to Gemini Gems, your premium plan activates the AI bot in your everyday applications, such as Gmail and Drive. Check out our guide to learn the top ways to use Gemini in Google Drive and Gmail inbox.