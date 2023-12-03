If you've ever been in a large Zoom meeting and suddenly found yourself in a smaller meeting with a few other participants, you've been in a breakout room. This powerful tool allows meeting organizers and educators to break large groups into smaller groups for team meetings or project work. It works with every device, even on the cheapest Chromebooks. But how can you create a breakout room in Zoom?

The process can be tricky if you don't know where to look. Here's how to create a breakout room in Zoom.

This guide was made using Zoom on a Windows 11 PC. The Mac version of Zoom is almost identical, although the Settings option is located under Preferences in the taskbar in the app.

How to activate breakout rooms in Zoom

You must be a meeting organizer to use breakout rooms. Attendees do not have access to this function. Before you break anyone out into their own meeting room, turn on the function. A good practice is to set this up before your meeting begins rather than in the middle of the meeting.

You'll activate this from the browser and not from the app. Here's how:

Go to zoom.us and log in to your account. Click Settings in the menu on the left. Click the In Meeting (Basic) option on the left. Toggle Breakout Rooms to the On position.

You're now ready to use breakout rooms.

How to create breakout rooms in Zoom

You can customize a few of the features for your breakout rooms when you're ready to launch them. For example, you can choose how many breakout rooms to host and assign each member or let Zoom assign them. Zoom tries to put the same number of people in each breakout room when you choose the automatic function. Any remaining people are lumped into the last room.

You can do this from the web app in a browser or from the Zoom app. Here's how:

Launch your meeting in Zoom. When you're ready to create breakout rooms, click Breakout Rooms at the bottom of the screen (if it doesn't show, click the More option to find it). Choose the number of breakout rooms to create and whether to manually assign members or let Zoom do it automatically. Click Open All Rooms.

You can make last-minute changes to your breakout rooms before clicking Open All Rooms by assigning people to a room or adding another room in this final menu. If everything looks good, people are launched into their breakout rooms when you click Open All Rooms.

How to manage breakout rooms after they launch

Most meeting organizers and educators will want to manage their breakout rooms. For example, you may want to visit each room to see how teams are progressing through the tasks you assigned. There's also the off-chance that something could go wrong or someone shows up late.

Zoom allows for quite a bit of granular control over breakout rooms. For starters, you can customize how your breakout rooms behave before they launch. Select Options from the Open All Rooms menu and adjust your settings.

Rename or delete a breakout room

To rename or delete a breakout room, follow these steps:

In the breakout room launch menu, hover your mouse over the Assign option. Choose to rename a breakout room or delete it.

Join a breakout room already in progress

You can pop in and out of breakout rooms in progress. Here's how:

From the breakout room menu, click Join on the room you want to visit. Select Yes to confirm.

Jump to another breakout room

You can jump from one breakout room to another to check on other teams when you're already in a breakout room.

Click Breakout Rooms at the bottom of the screen. Click Join on the next breakout room.

Leave a breakout room

You can leave a breakout room and return to the main meeting by clicking the Leave Room button in the lower-right corner.

Broadcast to all breakout rooms

If you want to broadcast a message to everyone while they're in their breakout rooms, use Zoom's broadcast option. You can broadcast a text message or speak to them using your voice.

Click the Breakout Rooms icon at the bottom of the screen. Select Broadcast. Choose voice or message. Write your message for a text and click Broadcast. Broadcast live voice by clicking the Play arrow. Click the waveform symbol to end your voice broadcast.

How to close all breakout rooms in Zoom

You don't have to manually shut down the breakout rooms if you set a timer when you set them up. If you prefer to choose a time to close all the breakout rooms or need to close them earlier, you can do that.

Click the Breakout Rooms icon at the bottom of the screen. Select the Close All Rooms button. Click Close All Rooms to confirm.

Every member of all your breakout rooms is given a 60-second timer with a warning that the room is about to close. Everyone is put back into the main Zoom meeting when the timer runs out.

Become Zoom breakout rooms pro

Zoom makes breakout room setup and management easy. The two primary things to remember are to turn on breakout rooms from the settings menu on the web and that all options for breakout rooms are accessed through the Breakout Rooms icon on the app.

Zoom lacks some of the features found in other video meeting apps, like companion mode in Google Meet. Still, it's one of the most used collaboration platforms. Now that you understand breakout rooms, you're set to lead your team or class.