After Elon Musk took over X (formerly known as Twitter), many have been seeking alternative social media platforms. Many ex-Twitter users have jumped to Bluesky, which feels remarkably familiar. The platform offers improvements in custom feeds, the in-app music player, media support, and reporting tools. The best part is the lack of algorithmically suggested posts in the default timeline. You can access Bluesky on your Android phone, iPhone, and desktop PC. If you're ready to switch, this guide shows you how to create a Bluesky account on any device.

The old Twitter logo against a brown background simulating the sunset
How to sign up for Bluesky

You can sign up for Bluesky from your browser or the mobile app. The Bluesky application is available for download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Although our tutorial uses screenshots from the web version of Bluesky, the steps are similar to those used in the Android and iOS apps.

  1. Go to the Bluesky website on your browser.
  2. Click Log In or Sign Up.
    Screenshot highlighting Log In or Sign up on Bluesky
  3. Select Sign Up.
    Screenshot highlighting Sign up on Bluesky
  4. Enter your email address.
  5. Create a password for your Bluesky account.
  6. Enter your date of birth.
  7. Click Next.
    Screenshot highlighting Next on the Bluesky Create account page
  8. Create a user handle. It can only include letters, numbers, and hyphens.
  9. Click Next.
    Screenshot highlighting Next on Bluesky
  10. Complete the CAPTCHA challenge.
  11. Upload your photo or create an avatar.
  12. Click Continue.
    Screenshot highlighting Continue on Bluesky
  13. Select your interests to customize your feed.
  14. Click Continue.
    Screenshot highlighting Continue on the Interests page in Bluesky
How to edit your Bluesky profile

After creating your account, you can edit your Bluesky profile to change your profile picture, display name, and description.

  1. Sign in to your Bluesky account from any browser.
  2. Click your profile icon.
    Screenshot highlighting the profile icon on Bluesky
  3. Alternatively, click Profile.
  4. Click Edit Profile.
    Screenshot highlighting Edit profile on Bluesky
  5. Click your profile icon to change your avatar or photo.
  6. Enter your new display name or description.
  7. Click Save Changes.
    Screenshot highlighting Save Changes on Bluesky

How to change your Bluesky settings

You can make changes to your account and add more details, such as your date of birth, language preferences, and themes.

  1. Sign in to your Bluesky account from any browser.
  2. Click Settings.
    Screenshot highlighting Settings on Bluesky
  3. You can add another account.
    Screenshot showing the Settings page in Bluesky
  4. The Account section includes options to change your email, password, and handle.
    Screenshot showing the Account page on Bluesky
  5. Click Appearance to tweak the color mode, theme, font, and font size.
    Screenshot showing the Appearance page on Bluesky
  6. Select Languages to modify the app, primary, or content languages.
    Screenshot showing the Language page on Bluesky

How to moderate your Bluesky feed

You can moderate your Bluesky feed by customizing content filters, adding muted words and tags, and making a list of users to block.

  1. Open a browser and sign in to your Bluesky account.
  2. Click Settings.
  3. Select Moderation.
    Screenshot highlighting Moderation on Bluesky
  4. Choose Muted words & tags to block posts based on selected words.
    Screenshot showing Moderation tools on Bluesky
  5. Choose Moderation Lists to create a list of users to block.
  6. You can also view muted and blocked accounts.
Take complete control of your social media feed

If you want to leave the drama on X or are tired of problems with the app, consider joining Bluesky. Its interface is reminiscent of the early days of X and gives you complete control over your content. Your feed won't feature random posts pushed by social media algorithms. You can also choose who can interact with your posts by blocking or muting users. Creating your Bluesky account is straightforward when you follow the steps in this guide. If you want to explore more options, try alternative social media platforms.