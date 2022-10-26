There are many ways to insert your signature—not just your typed name—in Google Docs

Typing your name in online signature fields has become a popular and somewhat acceptable way to sign documents. Still, nothing beats scribbling your practice-honed annotation that even the best calligraphers would struggle to replicate. Things are different when you move away from paper and into the digital world of word processors like Google Docs and Microsoft Word.

This article shows the methods you can use to create and insert your digital signature in Google Docs.

Sign your document with the Google Drawing tool

The Drawing tool is the easiest way to add an electronic signature to your Google Docs document. It's Google's onboard service for creating diagrams and illustrations. While it's not as powerful as professional software, it's good enough for simple drawings and handwritten signatures.

Here's how to use it:

Start Google Chrome and open the Google Doc you want to sign. Place the cursor where you'd like the signature to appear. Click the Insert tab on the top toolbar. Click Drawing. Select New from the options. The Drawing software opens in a pop-up window. Click the arrow beside the Line tool in the Drawing menu bar. Select Scribble from the drop-down menu. Draw your signature using your mouse, trackpad, or touchscreen. Click the blue Save and Close button in the upper-right corner of the window.

The signature is added to your document where the cursor was. You can edit it, insert another signature, or replace it.

Edit your signature

The signature you add to your Google Docs document is not permanent. You can edit or adjust it if necessary.

Since the signature appears in your document in the exact size you drew, you can start by resizing it. Select the annotation to view its bounding box. Then, drag a side to shrink or enlarge it.

You can also change the position of the signature in relation to the rest of the document using the indent and other options in the toolbar. If you need to move the signature, drag and drop it anywhere within the document.

To edit the signature, go back to the Drawing tool by tapping the Edit button. The same goes if you want to change the signature. And you can remove it using the Delete or Backspace button like you would a line of text.

Save and reuse your signature for future documents

You don't have to draw a new signature whenever you need to add one to your document. Save time by reusing the signature. Plus, it'll look the same on all your files.

To do this, click the Edit button for your image to return to the Drawing tool. Navigate to Actions > Download and select a file type. Then download the signature as a JPEG, PDF document, PNG, or SVG file and use it in another document without redrawing.

There's a lot more you can do with Drawings. See our article on creating illustrations in Google Docs for more info.

Sign document with an existing image of your signature in Google Docs

When it comes down to it, signing documents is pretty much the same as adding an image using Google's Drawing tool. If you use the Google app on your Apple iPhone or top-of-the-line Android device or don't want to use Google Draw, you can insert signatures by adding an existing image.

If you don't have an image signature, create one from the Google Drawing tool or third-party software like CreateMySignature.

The built-in Drawing tool is not available for Google Docs mobile. However, you can access the full online software at https://docs.google.com/drawings on your phone, Mac, or PC.

Then, follow these steps:

Open the Google Doc document you want to sign. Click Insert in the toolbar. Select the Image option. Choose Upload from computer, Google Drive, URL, or another relevant option. You can also drag and drop the image file into your document on your PC.

The image is added to your document, and you can adjust it using the resizing and text wrapping options.

Create a signature a Google Docs add-on

While third-party tools like CreateMySignature require you to leave your document, you can e-sign with integrated add-ons like HelloSign, DocuSign esignature, Signable, and PandaDoc.

To use an add-on:

Click the Extensions tab on the toolbar. Hover the cursor over Add-ons. Two options appear on the right side. Select Get add-ons. Search for any of the options and install it.

The tool is added to your Google Docs account, and you can sign with it.

Most options require you to create an account the first time you sign up. Also, some require a form of payment, either as a monthly subscription or service charge with different pricing options. You can also create a free account and register for a free trial.

Use Google Docs eSignature to sign your name

Google has a built-in signature tool for Docs called eSignature, but it's currently in beta. It's designed to help you quickly execute agreements and sign important documents in Google Docs from anywhere.

If you have a Google Workspace Individual account, you can join the beta by requesting enrollment via a Google Form. If you don't have one, sign up in the Google Workspace marketplace.

As with any beta, not all requests are approved. You may not be granted access even if you have a Workspace account. Also, Google says enrollment requests may take up to two weeks to process.

If you have access to the eSignature beta, here's how to use it to sign a document:

Open the document you need to sign. Go to File and then select eSignature. Select Add a field to request in the right sidebar. Select Signature. The field is added to your doc. Click Request signature after adding all the appropriate fields. Enter the Gmail address of the signer, and you're good to go.

The downside is that the service is in beta. But there are other limitations. For example, you can only add one signature field. Also, you can only request one person's signature, and they must have a Google account. See Google's support page for more information.

Sign documents without interrupting your workflow

Inserting a signature into your Google Docs document doesn't need to be a complicated process. You can use the Drawing tool for a simple and fast signature or an add-on for a professional result. You can also go the eSignature route to add a touch of expertise with a built-in service if you have a Google Workspace account.

When you want to improve the navigation in your documents, add page numbers in Google Docs to make it easy for your readers to keep track of where they are at in a document.