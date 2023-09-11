Telegram is among the most popular instant messaging apps. It's known for its focus on privacy, encryption, and an open source API. Telegram also offers solid group chat features, allowing you to add a lot of people to one conversation and share large files within the group.

While some of the best communication apps, like WhatsApp and Signal, restrict the number of people that can be added to a group, Telegram goes above and beyond with a whopping 200,000-member limit. The app also lets you search for and join groups. Let's look at how you can create new Telegram groups or join existing ones on various devices, including iPhones, Android phones, and Windows PCs.

What's the difference between a Telegram group and a channel?

Telegram channels and groups may appear the same, but they have different purposes. For one, channels are all about sending messages to a big crowd. Only the channel owner or the admin can post to the channel. Everyone else, called subscribers, can read the messages. And if the admin allows it, subscribers can also comment on messages, similar to a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Telegram groups, on the other hand, let you interact with other members by sending messages. Anyone who uses Telegram can join a public group. To join a private group, you need an invitation from an existing member. Group admins can restrict messages from members, make the group public or private, and make other members admins. Both channels and groups can include rich media like video, audio, polls, and more. A Telegram group can have up to 200,000 members, while a Telegram channel can have unlimited subscribers.

How to create a Telegram group

Telegram has made creating groups easy. You can do it on almost any platform. All it takes is a few clicks.

Creating a Telegram group on Android

Open the Telegram app. Tap the pen icon at the bottom and select New Group. 2 Images Close On the opened page, select the contacts you want to add to the group and tap the arrow icon. Enter a name and a photo for the group and tap the checkmark to create it. 2 Images Close Groups are private by default. To make your group public, tap the group's name at the top and select the pen icon on the next page. 2 Images Close Tap Group Type and select Public Group. 2 Images Close You also need to create a unique link for your public group so that other users can easily find it in Telegram. You can create a link in the Public link section. After creating the public link, tap the checkmark in the upper-right corner to save your changes. Close

Creating a Telegram group on iOS

Open the Telegram app on your iPhone. Tap the Compose icon (the pen and pad icon) in the upper-right corner. On the next page, select New Group. 2 Images Close Select the contacts you want to add to the group and tap Next. Enter a name and a photo for the group and tap Create. 2 Images Close Telegram groups are private by default. To make a group public, tap the group's name at the top and tap the Edit button on the next page. 2 Images Close Tap Group Type and select Public Group. 2 Images Close You can set a public link for your Telegram group by typing a unique name next to t.me/. Tap Done to save your changes. Close

Creating a Telegram group on the desktop

Open the Telegram app or visit the web page. Tap the pen icon at the bottom and select New Group. In the page that opens, select the contacts you want to add to the group, then tap the arrow icon. Enter a name and a photo for the group and tap the arrow icon at the bottom. To make your group public, tap the group's name at the top and select the pen icon on the right pane. Tap Group Type and select Public Group. To create a link for your public group, tap the Link box and enter a unique name. Tap the checkmark in the lower-right corner to save your changes.

How to find a Telegram group

Telegram has a search tool that makes it easy to find groups and channels. However, the search feature only works for public groups. If you want to join a private group, you'll need to get an invite link from someone who is in the group.

Finding a public Telegram group is a breeze if you know the name or topic of the group you are looking for. You can find and join a public Telegram group by following these steps.

Finding a Telegram group on Android

Open the Telegram app on your Android device. Tap the search icon in the upper-right corner and type the name of a group or topic that you want to find. You'll see results under Global Search. Tap Show more to view more results. 2 Images Close Select the group you want to join and tap the Join button to hop in. Close

Finding a Telegram group on iOS

Open the Telegram app on your iPhone. Tap the search field at the top. Type the name of a group or a topic that interests you. Results appear under Global Search. Tap Show more to view the full list of available groups and channels. 2 Images Close When you find a group you're interested in, tap the Join button. Close

Finding a Telegram group on the desktop

Open the Telegram app on your computer or visit the web page. Click the search field in the upper-left corner. Type the name of the group you want to join. Under Global search results, you'll see the list of channels that match the name you entered. Select the group you were looking for and click the Join button.

Get more out of Telegram

Telegram is a powerful messaging app that comes with a ton of features. You can use the app to share large files, create spoiler styling, and send encrypted messages. And if you are a power user, try out Telegram's premium tier.