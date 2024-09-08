The Google TV Streamer may look like a beefed-up Chromecast, but it also functions as a smart home hub for your house thanks to its Google Home integration. With Thread and Matter integration, plus other nifty tricks, Google's newest streaming device does more than stream the latest Netflix or Disney+ shows.

We show you how to set up a Google TV Streamer as a smart home hub for your house, whether you're setting up your first hub or replacing an existing one like the Google Nest Hub. You don't need existing smart home tech to set up the Google TV Streamer. Still, budget smart home devices are a great way to get the most out of Google's streaming device.

What can the Google TV Streamer do for your smart home?

While the new remote is mostly the same as the old one, there's one difference. In the upper-right corner, sporting a different color palette from the rest, is a button with the Google Home icon. Pressing this opens the Google Home panel on your TV, which will be familiar if you use the Google Home app on your Pixel phone or Nest Hub.

The Google TV Streamer displays this panel in a different layout to suit big screens. However, it has similar features to the Google Home app on your phone or Nest Hub, allowing you to control your smart home devices (such as adjusting lights, checking cameras, and changing temperature) from one place.

This feature is useful by itself, but the Google TV Streamer's connectivity support for Matter and its built-in Thread border router make it a true smart home hub. Matter is a smart home standard that allows your smart home devices to work offline and makes connections between devices easier. The Google TV Streamer makes it easy to link non-Google smart home products.

There isn't much new if you're familiar with the Google Home app and supported devices. If you have a Nest Hub, the Google TV Streamer provides another way to adjust your smart home devices.

Now you know what your Google TV Streamer is capable of, you're ready to set it up.

How to set up the Google TV Streamer as your smart home hub

This guide works whether you use Google Home or are new to setting up a smart home hub. To set up your Google TV Streamer, you'll need:

The Google Home app for Android or iOS

A Google account

Access to the internet in the room where you're setting up the Google TV Streamer

Now, plug your Google TV Streamer into your TV and a power outlet and wait for it to boot up. After the initialization steps, Google walks you through the setup procedure. However, these steps can go wrong. For example, the Google Home app may not automatically detect a new smart home device. If you run into a snag, follow these steps:

Make sure your phone is connected to the Wi-Fi network you want to connect your hub to. Turn on your Google TV Streamer and wait for it to boot up fully. Open the Google Home app. Tap Devices at the bottom of your screen. Tap the Add button in the lower-right corner. Tap Google Nest or partner device. Close Select your current home if you have smart home devices, or tap Add another home for a new setup. Tap Next. Select Chromecast / Google TV from the list of device options. Close Tap Next. Select the Google TV Streamer from the list and verify the code on-screen. Select the same Wi-Fi network as your phone. Close

You can now finish setting up your Google TV Streamer by activating features like Voice Match and Photo Frame. These are optional for setup and can be turned on or off later.

You're presented with the Google TV Streamer's home screen when the setup is complete. You're now ready to turn it into a smart home hub.

How to connect smart home devices to your Google TV Streamer

You don't need the Google TV Streamer to set up your smart home devices after connecting the device to the Google Home app. You only need the app to add new devices.

If you added the Google TV Streamer to an existing smart home, your smart home devices automatically appear on the Google Home panel. If you don't see them, restart your Google TV Streamer or set up a new smart home and the devices again through the Google Home app.

You will add new smart home devices the same way you added the Google TV Streamer to Google Home. Open the app and tap Add in the Devices menu. The difference is that you must select the appropriate category for your device. Some fall into multiple categories, so choose the most appropriate one. For example, Google devices fall into all three categories, so select Google Nest or partner device.

Matter-enabled device : Any smart home device with the "Matter" symbol on the box or device.

: Any smart home device with the "Matter" symbol on the box or device. Google Nest or partner device : Any smart home device labeled "Seamless Setup with the Google Home app."

: Any smart home device labeled "Seamless Setup with the Google Home app." Works with Google Home: Any smart home device labeled "Works With Google Home."

While you can add most smart home devices that don't support the Matter smart home standard, some features will be disabled or won't work properly.

Combine streaming and your smart home with the Google TV Streamer

The Google TV Streamer's ability to function as a smart home hub and a streaming platform makes it a versatile centerpiece for your living room. After connecting it, supercharge your smart home with these helpful Google Assistant routines.