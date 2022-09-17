Get the most out of Reddit by signing up for an account

If you've been on the internet for more than a few minutes, you've likely heard of Reddit. The discussion website isn't considered one of the major social media platforms, but nearly half a billion users use Reddit for everything from news aggregation to talking about interestingly strange topics on the internet. In some cases, Reddit is better than Google at finding the answer you're looking for. Sure, you've likely stumbled on Reddit threats on other platforms, but they originate from this website that is built for rabbit hole-following and argument-having.

So, do you want to jump in on the fun? We don't blame you, but you're going to have to get set up first. As with any platform like Reddit, setting up an account gives you more features, the ability to follow more threads, and you can get involved more thoroughly.

In this guide, we explain what Reddit is, offer tips for navigating the site, and explain how to set up a Reddit profile, whether you're doing so on a PC or one of the best Android phones.

What is Reddit?

Reddit is a U.S.-based website and mobile app that allows users to discuss, debate, argue, and communicate on a range of topics. The threading system makes it slightly akin to Twitter, although the lack of a character limit allows subjects to be thoroughly investigated to an excessive extent.

You can add almost anything to a thread. Text, links, videos, GIFs, and images can be found throughout the platform, which is organized into communities or subreddits. These pages often have rules about what you can talk about in threads and how to conduct yourself while communicating with other users.

According to reports, Reddit is the ninth-most visited website in the world and the sixth-most visited website in the U.S. So you're not alone if you want to create a Reddit profile.

How to create a Reddit profile on a PC

Creating an account for most platforms is easy if you're willing to connect your social or email channels to the platform. In the case of creating a Reddit profile on your PC, you must use your email to set up the account.

Here are the steps for how to create a Reedit profile on your PC:

Go to reddit.com in your browser. Click the blue Sign Up button in the upper-right corner. Select either Continue with Google, Continue with Apple, or fill in the email box. If you fill in your email address, go to your inbox and find the message from Reddit. Click the blue button that says Continue to Reddit in the email. Follow the prompts to set up your account. Pick your Identity from the menu. Pick your Interests from the menu. Pick your Communities from the menu. Choose your avatar. Check out your Reddit homepage. Select the Change Username button in the upper-right corner. Change your username to whatever you want.

How to create a Reddit profile on Android

Now, if you want to streamline the process a bit and set yourself up with a Reddit account on your Android smartphone through the Reddit mobile app, we can help with that too. The process is a bit different, and you won't see some screenshots in these instructions due to the security of the Reddit app. Still, you can get your account created with no trouble by following these quick steps.

Download the Reddit app on the Google Play Store. Select either Continue with Google, Continue with Apple, or fill in the email box. If you select the email box, pick the email, username, and password you want to use. 2 Images Close Fill in the About You section with what you identify as. Select which Interests you want to follow. 2 Images Close Select your avatar. Check out your home dashboard and enjoy. 2 Images Close

And you're all set! Whether you started on a PC or an Android smartphone, you can get your account up and running on any device that you log in to, so you can discuss whether the Earth is flat on the go or in the comfort of your home. Also, there are a bunch of alternative Reddit apps that can help you enjoy the mobile experience even more.

Dive in and join the fun!

Now that you're all set up with a Reddit account, it's time to explore. First, take the setup process seriously, as picking your Interests and Communities impacts your experience on the homepage. After that, do a bit of digging in the search bar to find tops or subreddits to follow.

As for how to more meaningfully engage with the platform, check out our guide to how to make a subreddit, so you can start discussions rather than read them. You can also comment and thread on other's topics, as long as you follow the rules for that community.

And remember, have fun! While social media platforms can get toxic, Reddit is filled with interesting topics and interested people, so you should have no trouble finding something to read and engage with.