You can't make it in life without an email account. While there are plenty of free email services, Gmail rules the roost. As a free service that comes with every Google account, Gmail not only offers advanced search filters, but a number of other innovative features that people love.

Whether you visit Gmail on a PC or use the Gmail app on one of the on a spiffy new Android tablet, Gmail is widely considered one of the best Google products, and creating a new Gmail account is a straightforward process. Here's how to set up your first Gmail address (or create a new Gmail address to work as a recovery email address), so you can check out everything Gmail has to offer.

How to create a Gmail account on the web

Creating a new email account on the web through Gmail is easy. If you have a phone that can receive SMS messages, you won't face problems while going through the account creation process.

How to create your first Gmail account

If you do not have an account, you can create an account by taking the following steps:

Visit the Gmail website in your internet browser. In the upper-right corner, select Create an account. In the drop-down menu, select For myself. Fill in the required fields, such as your first and last name, username, and password. Select Next. If prompted, enter your phone number for verification. Select Next. Google asks you to verify your phone number. Click Send. Google sends a text message with a six-digit verification code for two-factor authentication. Once you receive it, enter the code in the field. Click Verify. Enter your information, such as your phone number, optional recovery email, gender, and birthday. Choose whether to connect your phone number to Google's services by clicking Skip or Yes, I'm In. Click the Next button. Agree to Google's terms by clicking the I agree button. You now have a new Google account, complete with a Gmail email address.

How to create additional Gmail accounts

If you already have a Gmail account, you can still create a new email account through Google. You can do this even if you are signed in to your existing email account.

To create an additional email account, take the following steps:

Click your profile image in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select Add another account. On the Choose an account screen, click Use another account. You can now create a new account by following the steps in the How to create your first Gmail account section, starting with step 2.

Once finished, your new Gmail account appears in the list of available accounts. You can see it by clicking your profile image.

How to create a Gmail account on your Android or iPhone

Most people check their email on a mobile phone. It only makes sense that they would also create their email account on a mobile phone. Since the Gmail app is available in the Google Play Store and on the iOS App Store, you can set up your new account from just about any device.

If you have a mobile phone and downloaded the Gmail app, follow these steps to create a new Gmail Account:

Tap the Gmail app on your device to open it. Select the Create account option. If you're signed in to your Gmail account, tap the profile icon in the upper-right corner and select Add another account. When asked to choose an account type, select Google. On the Google sign-in screen, select Create Account. In the pop-up menu, select For myself. 2 Images Close Enter your First name. Optionally, you can also enter your Last Name. Select Next. Close Enter the month, day, and year of your birth. Select your Gender. Select the Next button. Choose a suggested Gmail address or create your own. Select Next. 2 Images Close Enter the password you want to use. Select Next. Close You are asked to enter your phone number. Select either Yes, I'm in or Skip. Select Next. Agree to Google's privacy terms by selecting I Agree.

You now have a new Gmail account on your phone. If you have multiple accounts, you can choose which one to view by selecting the profile image in the upper-right corner.

There's a whole lot more to Google than Gmail

Signing up for a Gmail account gives you access to even more Google apps, including Google Drive, Docs, and Sheets. The free versions of these Google apps work great and are part of the premium Google Workspace service. To learn more, check out our guide to find out everything there is to know about Google Workspace.