Our lives in this digital era depend on mobile devices to connect us to the online world. When you sign in with your Google account on your Android smartphone or tablet, you can use the Google Play Store for apps and access the core Google services. But suppose you want to share or unify the Android experience with your family. This guide covers how to set up a Google Family Group and discusses its many benefits.

How to create and manage your first Google Family Group

Getting the Google Family Group feature set up on your primary Google account is a straightforward process and only takes a few minutes. You'll visit the website and send invites to the people you want to include in your group. After they accept your invitation, manage your experience from the main dashboard and decide what you want to share with them.

To set up your Google Family Group, check out these steps:

Visit the Google Family Group page from a web browser. Click the Create a family group button. Sign in with your primary Google account. Confirm button. Type or select a name from your list or enter an email address. You can select up to five Google accounts to join your Family Group. Select Send when you're ready to invite those people. After each person accepts the email invite, they are added to your new Google Family Group.

You can view and manage group members or settings from the Your family on Google dashboard. You can also select which Google services to share and check out the parental control features.

You can also set up additional features, including Family Library, for sharing your eligible app purchases with everyone in the group. To do that:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner, and select Settings. Tap the Family drop-down menu, then choose the Sign up for Family Library option. Tap the Sign Up button and follow the on-screen instructions to get started. Close

What are the benefits of a Google Family Group?

Creating a Google Family Group can unify your Google experience, from sharing your Google Play Store purchases and YouTube Premium subscription to shared calendar features. It isn't only about managing profiles for kids.

You can bring up to five additional people into a Family Group.

These are some of the best benefits you can expect when using the Google Family Group feature:

One-tap access to group chats or video calls. Apps such as Google Chat set up a specific family group, allowing you to stay in touch with everyone in one location. You can also use a smart speaker like the Google Nest Mini to broadcast a message to your family, which is helpful for short audio announcements or reminders.

Shared Google Play Store purchases. Each member owns or has access to your purchases on the Google Play Store for apps, games, books, movies, and TV shows. This is also useful when streaming content on Google Chromecast devices.

Shared photo albums and memories. As a family unit, you can share photos from your vacations together or anything else you want. Everyone in the group can contribute their photos, making album creation and sharing simple.

A Google One plan for online storage for your account can be shared. This means you can share your Google One online storage space and benefits with each family member without paying for each account separately.

Shared notes or calendar events can be synced and viewed across all Google-connected devices. This is handy if you like to fill in your digital calendar or notepad with information about your daily life, such as appointments and to-do lists.

A YouTube Premium subscription can be shared with everyone in the group. All members of your Family Group can experience the best of YouTube without ads. At the same time, everyone gets the most out of their YouTube Music account.

YouTube TV is shared with all members if you are a subscriber. This allows everyone in the group to stream all the live TV they want while having their own unlimited cloud-based DVR for recording shows.

Parental controls for children under 13. Plenty of security features are in place that allow you to create or supervise a Google account for any child you might have. Known as Family Link, this sets screen time limits or blocks access to certain apps installed on a device.

Real-time opt-in location tracking is useful for keeping an eye on your children's safety if you have kids. This feature is optional.

Google Family Group makes your life easier

You don't need to have children to create a Google Family Group. It can be used by everyone in your household. With numerous features, it's a powerful tool that allows you to share your digital lives with your family. After creating your group and sending the invites, manage the settings from the main dashboard. When you want to share Google Play Store purchases and Google One storage benefits or let all group members communicate in one location, Google Family Group is the solution for you and your family.