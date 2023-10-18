Chromebooks are popular thanks to their affordability and ease of use. There are plenty of options to choose from, regardless of your budget, including some cheap Chromebooks. In addition, ChromeOS is a particularly light operating system, making it easy to install on an old PC or Mac, allowing you to revive an outdated computer into a snappy machine that lets you browse the internet using the built-in Chrome web browser.

Even though ChromeOS is a simple and light operating system, it can be used to accomplish various tasks, including completing administrative tasks, text editing, and more. To make things more seamless, Chromebooks offer features you're used to on other computers, tablets, and smartphones, such as copying and pasting content. If you're unfamiliar with the feature but want to learn how to use it, read on to get acquainted with ChromeOS' copying and pasting features.

How to copy and paste using your Chromebook's keyboard

The most natural way to copy and paste text on a computer is to use your keyboard, and Chromebooks are no exception. Here's how to easily copy and paste text on any laptop running ChromeOS:

Open the app and the document or page from which you'd like to copy text. Highlight the text you want to copy using your mouse or trackpad. On your keyboard, press the Ctrl and C keys simultaneously. This copies the highlighted text to your clipboard. Open the app and the document or page where you'd like to paste the text. On your keyboard, press the Ctrl and V keys simultaneously. This pastes the text you previously copied to your clipboard and keeps its original formatting. To paste text without retaining its original formatting and attached hyperlinks, press the Ctrl, Shift, and V keys simultaneously on your keyboard.

If your Chromebook has a search key on its keyboard, you can use it to retrieve the last five elements you copied to your clipboard instead of pasting the last one. Follow the above steps, but when you're about to paste, press the Ctrl, V, and Search keys simultaneously on your keyboard to access the list of the five last items you copied. You can then click the item you'd like to paste into your document.

How to copy and paste using your Chromebook's trackpad

Another option to copy and paste text using a Chromebook is to use its built-in trackpad. Some people prefer this option, as they use the trackpad to highlight text and prefer to avoid switching to the keyboard to copy and paste it.

Open the app and the document or page from which you'd like to copy text. Highlight the text you want to copy using your mouse or trackpad. Hover your pointer or cursor over the text you just highlighted. Tap your trackpad using two fingers. Click Copy. This copies the highlighted text to your clipboard. Open the app and the document or page where you'd like to paste the text. Click where you'd like to paste the text and tap the trackpad with two fingers. Click Paste to paste the text you copied. This pastes the text you previously copied to your clipboard and keeps its original formatting. To paste text without retaining its original formatting and attached hyperlinks, click Paste without formatting. This option is only available if the text you copied has formatting.

When pasting using your trackpad, you can also retrieve the last five elements you copied in your clipboard. To do so, follow the above steps, but when you're about to paste, click Paste from clipboard, as shown in the screenshot below.

How to copy and paste on a Chromebook using a mouse

Whether you use a Chromebook or installed ChromeOS on an old PC or Mac, you can easily use an external mouse to copy and paste text.

Open the app and the document or page from which you'd like to copy text. Highlight the text you want to copy using your mouse or trackpad. Hover your pointer or cursor over the text you highlighted. Right click using your mouse. Click Copy. This copies the highlighted text to your clipboard. Open the app and the document or page where you'd like to paste the text. Right click where you'd like to paste the text. Click Paste. This inserts the text you previously copied to your clipboard while maintaining its original formatting. To paste text without retaining its original formatting and attached hyperlinks, click Paste without formatting. This option is only available if the text you copied has formatting.

When pasting using your mouse, you can retrieve the last five elements you copied in your clipboard. To do so, follow the above steps, but when you're about to paste, click Paste from clipboard, as shown in the screenshot below.

Make the most out of your Chromebook

Now that you know everything about copying and pasting on a Chromebook, check out our list of tips to learn more about the operating system and make the most out of your new Chromebook or out of ChromeOS Flex if you installed it on an old PC or Mac.