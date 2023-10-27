Amazon designed the Kindle for reading e-books, and the Kindle app serves that purpose for your phone and tablet. Kindle can display several other types of documents, including PDFs. That's good news because reading on Kindle is comfortable and easy. Many reports, guides, older books, and other documents are available for free as a PDF. The cost of e-books adds up quickly, so getting free reading material for your Kindle is a welcome idea.

How to convert a PDF for Kindle

Amazon makes it simple to convert a PDF file so that you can read it on your Kindle e-reader or in the Kindle app. You can do so from any web browser, email, an Android device, an iPhone, or an iPad. Amazon calls this service Send to Kindle. Here's how to use it.

Amazon limits e-book and document conversions to 200MB. If you need to send a bigger PDF, split it into multiple smaller documents with a PDF editor.

Send to Kindle from a browser

You can use Google Chrome or any browser to convert a PDF to Kindle.

Go to Amazon's Send to Kindle web page and sign in to your Amazon account. Drag and drop one or more PDF files in the File Upload box, or use the yellow Select files from device button to open a file browser and choose your PDF documents. After it uploads, add more files or select the yellow Send button to store this document in your Kindle library. To send it to a Kindle e-reader or the Kindle app on your phone or tablet, switch off Add to your library, then select one or more of your devices from the list that appears below. Amazon begins processing the file, and it doesn't take long to appear in your Kindle library.

Send to Kindle via email

With the Amazon app or from an Amazon.com tab, you can find an email address to send a PDF to your Kindle.

In your Amazon account, go to Content & Devices. Select the Preferences tab, then scroll down and select Personal Document Settings. 2 Images Close Copy the email address beside the device where you'd like to read. Start a new email in Gmail or your preferred mail app and paste the Kindle email in the To field. Attach your PDF document to that email and send it so that Amazon can process and deliver it to that device. 2 Images Close

Send to Kindle from your Android phone or tablet

When you share a PDF file with the Android Kindle app, it uploads to the Send to Kindle service.

If you don't have the Kindle app on your Android phone or tablet, install it. Open the PDF or select it in a file browser, then tap the share button, which looks like three connected circles. Scroll through the sharing options to find and select the Kindle app to start the conversion. 2 Images Close

Send to Kindle from your iPhone or iPad

The Kindle app appears in the iOS and iPadOS share options. If you share a PDF file to the Kindle app, Amazon processes it with the Send to Kindle service.

Install the Kindle app if necessary. Open the PDF or select from the Files app, then tap the share icon, which looks like a rectangle with an upward arrow. Find the Kindle app in the share options and select it to send the PDF to Amazon for processing. Close

Why you should convert to Kindle

While Amazon developed the Kindle for reading e-books, PDF readers took a different approach since the original intent for the Portable Document Format was desktop publishing. Later, Adobe added form-filling capability and more features to make it a great format for sharing online documents. Since a PDF is meant to display a consistent appearance across devices and media, adjusting the text to improve readability is difficult.

When reading on a Kindle, you can change font size and style or alter colors for more comfort. If you need to read a long PDF document, the Kindle is among the best e-readers on the market, making it simple to browse, highlight, and make notes as you read. The Kindle app offers similar features on the best Android tablets.

It's better to use Adobe Acrobat or another PDF editor for complicated PDFs and those with forms.

Other e-book formats

Amazon's Send to Kindle service can convert the following document formats for reading on your Kindle:

ePub (.epub)

Portable Document Format (.pdf)

Microsoft Word (.doc, .docx)

Rich Text Format (.rtf)

Text (.txt)

Hyper Text Markup Language (.html, .htm)

Formatting is sometimes flawed when converting documents for Kindle, and internal links to chapters might not work in the Kindle reader.

Amazon owns the Mobipocket (.mobi) e-book format, but the Send to Kindle service will stop supporting this format on November 1, 2023. If you need to convert Mobipocket e-books for viewing on your Kindle, use a third-party converter. We have a guide that explains how to use Calibre, one of the best e-book management and conversion tools.

PDFs on Kindle

It's more convenient to read long documents on Kindle, and Amazon makes it easy to convert and send a PDF to your Kindle library or device. Many books are available in PDF format. For another way to save, an Amazon Kindle Unlimited membership reduces the cost of reading e-books.