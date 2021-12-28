Google released Android 12 a few months ago, and it's one of the most significant updates to the platform in years. It has a plethora of new features like the Material You theme engine, privacy toggles, and scrolling screenshots. However, it also loses one important thing: Chromecast volume control. Google apparently needed to ditch the feature for legal reasons, rendering your volume toggle useless while casting media. There is another option to control the volume, but it's not ideal.

In Android 11 and earlier, the volume toggle would default to controlling cast volume when you were actively streaming something. I know not everyone loved this feature, but it was a lifesaver for those of use who use a lot of cast devices. In its absence, you can control the volume by voice on any speaker with Assistant built-in. If casting to something without Assistant, you only have one option. To change the Chromecast volume from your phone, you'll have to open the Home app. Yes, the Home app is becoming a bloated mess, but it's got a lot of power. Just scroll down to the cast device in question, and tap to enter the control UI. The ring around the central controls will let you change the volume from your phone.

The Home app is more convenient than digging out a remote or walking over to use the buttons on a cast-enabled speaker, but only just. A workaround for the cast volume issue is expected to arrive in Android 12L. In the meantime, get friendly with the Home app.

Google has disabled Hold For Me and Call Screen on the Pixel 6 after the December update Bugs, amirite?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email