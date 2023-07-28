Uber is a great rideshare app for riders and drivers to help people get paid by assisting others in getting where they're going. Uber is an excellent service, but sometimes things go wrong, and you need to contact customer support. There are many ways to contact Uber support using one of the best Android budget phones, whether by calling Uber's phone number or through the Uber app. Uber typically responds quicker than other competitors such as Lyft. If you run into an issue, here are the best ways to contact Uber's support team, whether you're an Uber driver or rider.

The most obvious place to contact Uber is through their app. Whether you have an issue with your ride or with something you ordered on Uber Eats, this is probably the best place for Uber users to get help.

Open the Uber app. Select the Uber account tab in the lower-right corner. Tap Help at the top.

Once you're in the help section, select what you need help with, and Uber shows you a list of frequently asked questions and directs you to the right place to receive support for your issue. There are also dedicated apps for other Uber businesses, such as the Uber Driver app and the Uber Freight app, that have help sections in them.

Not only can you contact Uber through their app, but you can also contact them at their help website, help.uber.com. The Uber help page has help for all Uber users, whether it's a ride or a restaurant. Select the tile that applies to your situation, and it directs you to resources for your problem. You can also log in to get help with items specific to your account and the location you're currently in.

Get in-person help at a Greenlight location

Even though Uber is an app-based service, it has some physical locations where you can get help from a real person. These locations are aimed at Uber drivers because they have more complex issues, such as issues with their license or their car's registration. There are Greenlight locations all over the U.S., and there are locations in some major cities across the U.S., including San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Washington D.C.

Solving simple issues using the app or website is quicker, but Greenlight centers are the place to resolve more complex issues. To find a Greenlight location near you, go to the driver online help website and scroll down to the In-person support section of the page.

Drivers can call Uber's Helpline

For drivers specifically, phone support is available through Uber's helpline. This is accessed through the help section of the Uber driver app, and if applicable, you will be directed to Uber's call support. You can also reach them by calling the 800-593-7069 number, but using the app is best.

Riders can call Uber, too

If you have an issue with ride cancellation, drop-off, refunds, and more, Uber's rider support line can help. They can help with any issues you have with your account or ride and can book rides for you if you don't have the app available. To reach them, call 800-353-8237.

There's also an emergency line for passengers

Passengers have a phone line they can use to reach Uber in case of an emergency. If someone is in danger or hurt, you should always call 911 first. If everyone is safe and uninjured, and you're in an accident or have other safety or security issues, it's time to call Uber's Critical Safety Response Line. This phone number is only for these emergency situations, so Uber requests that people only contact their call center for these instances. The number is 800-285-6172.

Use social media to reach Uber

You can reach Uber through their social media accounts if none of these other options work for you. Uber can be contacted on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram at the regular Uber or the Uber Support accounts. Directly message or post at them on your favorite social media app, and they should answer you fairly quickly.

Reach Uber through many channels

Whether you take Uber rides or you drive people or deliver goods, Uber is a great service for you. There are always issues and Uber has plenty of options to contact them whether you're a driver or rider. If you decide to use Lyft instead and run into some issues, Lyft also has many ways to contact their customer service.