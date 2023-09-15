PayPal is a trusted online payment platform that's allowed half a billion users to make purchases with some of the best shopping apps. Signing up to PayPal is free and made simple on any inexpensive smartphone or device you own. Payments made through PayPal are secure, which alleviates the worry of sharing your credit card information with third parties. However, sometimes you may encounter problems with PayPal (no service is foolproof), so we included a guide to share the recommended methods for contacting customer support to resolve your issues hassle-free.

PayPal's Help Center page

Before contacting PayPal customer support, check your inquiry with the Help Center page. The Help Center lists common issues and how to resolve them.

Clicking the Help Center page displays a list of common questions in the Home section. Clicking the left side shows categories with detailed topics. Read through these pages before contacting PayPal customer support, as you will most likely be redirected to the Help Center.

Payflow support inquiries

If you require help with PayPal for your business or website, contact 1-888-883-9770 or by email at payflow-support@paypal.com.

You can get in touch with customer support from their official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts. For personal inquiries, always use the private messaging feature when sharing sensitive information.

If you're attempting to reach PayPal social media accounts by mobile, ensure you have the necessary apps installed.

The most direct and fastest way to receive help is to contact PayPal customer support by phone. Here are the numbers:

U.S.: 1-888-221-1161

Canada: 1-877-569-1116

Outside U.S. and Canada: 1-402-935-2050

Hours of operation: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific time Monday through Sunday for the U.S. and Canada

Account holders must call themselves to receive support for any account-related inquiries. But before making the call, navigate to the Customer Service Contact page and click Call us. Log in to your PayPal account to receive a passcode. Have this passcode handy to enter when prompted within 10 minutes of the call. You may also need to re-confirm your identity as an account holder with your social security number, so have that on standby.

Selecting the PayPal message option puts you in contact with the PayPal Assistant (an AI). But if you prefer to get in touch with a human agent, you can do so by chatting with the PayPal Assistant. If you aim to meet with an agent, we recommend using the chat system during business hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central time Monday through Friday for the U.S. and Canada).

To get started, navigate to the PayPal Help Center page, then click Contact Us at the bottom of the page.

Under Recommended, click Message Us. When you're chatting with the PayPal assistant, type Need more help to contact a human agent.

Some issues may require a ticket submission. For example, if you're disputing charges, file for an investigation through your account by clicking Report a Problem inside the Resolution Center.

FAQ for PayPal payment issues

You may encounter some common issues while working with PayPal's payment system, so we provided some short answers to the most frequently asked questions below.

Can I cancel a PayPal payment?

You can cancel any pending payments on PayPal via the PayPal mobile app or the website. However, if the payment has arrived in the recipient's account, you can no longer cancel it.

Can I get a refund on PayPal?

Your first point of contact to issue a refund on PayPal is through the seller or service provider. The seller or service provider may reimburse your account after returning the product or service. But if that isn't an option, open a dispute on PayPal if PayPal's Purchase Protection Program covers it.

Can I transfer money from PayPal to my bank?

You can add or withdraw money from PayPal to your bank after you've linked a debit card or bank account to your PayPal. Transferring money on PayPal can be done through the website or mobile app. PayPal charges a 1.75% processing fee (and flat rate) for an instant transfer, or you can waive the processing fee by waiting three to five business days.

PayPal is paving the way for a passwordless future

One of the biggest pains of online bookkeeping is maintaining your login credentials. Re-entering your password to secure your PayPal payment seems archaic in practice. However, few online services have moved forward with adopting a passwordless future. But it doesn't mean PayPal has not taken steps. If you own a device that supports Android 9.0+, you may have access to passkeys on PayPal. There is a catch. It's only available on your phone's web browser and locked behind personal PayPal accounts. But, it's a start, and hopefully, one less thing to contact PayPal customer support over.