Fitbit's smartwatches are known to be solidly dependable wearables, but it doesn't mean they're invulnerable. Google, who purchased the brand in 2019, has been steadily adding more software to the watches, meaning there's more chance for something to go wrong. Whether you have a new device or want to learn about fitness trackers, saying hello to a customer service agent is a great place to start. Here's how you can do that.

Google kept Fitbit's customer contact pretty much intact, which means you'll get a much higher level of support than you would from Google's lackluster customer service. The great thing about contacting Fitbit customer support is you can do it from the Fitbit app on your phone. You can also reach out to them on social media. There's troubleshooting help by calling their phone number and speaking directly with a Fitbit customer service representative in California.

The Fitbit app is the most direct way to speak with a customer service representative. There's an app for Android and Apple iOS devices. Chances are, if you have a Fitbit smartwatch, you have the Fitbit app.

Tap your Google account icon in the upper-right corner of the Fitbit app home screen. Choose Help & feedback. 3 Images Close Tap Contact Customer Support. Select the issue you need help with. Flip through the options until you find the closest thing. Most take you to self-help articles, but some connect you with a live chat agent. 4 Images Close A chatbot may ask you to add more details to help the agent know what's going on. You can choose to do this or wait.

You may find it easier to chat with a Fitbit customer service representative from the comfort of your laptop or desktop computer. This allows you to multitask, a handy feature for busy parents. Fitbit has a great website full of contact options for you. Here's how you can reach them on the website.

Go to https://myhelp.fitbit.com/. Scroll down and click Get Support. Click Live Chat. Sign in to your Google account and connect with a live agent.

This page lists other ways to reach out to Fitbit customer support on the web, but chat is often the best.

Fitbit customer support phone number

Sometimes, a telephone call is the most effective way to speak to a company. Fitbit has contact centers in California and Massachusetts, although most of their agents work from home. You can reach Fitbit customer support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Dial this number: 877-623-4997.

Your hold times may take a while, depending on how busy they are. Evenings and weekends are usually peak times for calls to any customer service department, so try to aim for later in the night or earlier in the morning. Fitbit is a global company, so late at night in Ohio could be the peak busy hour for Australia.

Email Fitbit

You can get plenty of troubleshooting support by emailing Fitbit at support@fitbit.com.

Don't provide any of your personal account information in your initial email. A Fitbit customer service representative may direct you to chat with them or call them if they need more personal information.

Fitbit has a solid social media presence on X (formerly Twitter), and you can resolve most troubleshooting issues over Direct Messages. Here's how:

Go to https://twitter.com/FitbitSupport. Click the little envelope symbol next to the Follow button. Start chatting.

Fitbit can't discuss payment issues, personal account issues, or warranty issues over social media.

Troubleshoot basic Fitbit issues yourself

Many common issues you may experience with your Fitbit Versa or other Fitbit wearable can be solved by yourself. Fitbit provides a lot of self-help resources on the web.

Go to https://myhelp.fitbit.com/. Enter your search query in the search bar at the top. Or scroll down to find a box titled Popular Topics, where Fitbit keeps self-help resources for the common issues people search for.

Search the Fitbit Community

The Fitbit help community is a great resource as thousands of customers interact on a forum. There's no doubt that someone there has experienced the same issue you're having and has found a solution.

Head over to https://myhelp.fitbit.com/. Click Search the help forums. Search for your issue in the search bar or click login to make an account and join the community.

The Fitbit online help forums are a great resource, but it could take a while to get a response to your issue. In the meantime, search for it to see if anything comes up.

Most Fitbit issues can be solved

Sometimes, it can feel frustrating when your wearables don't work properly, but the good news is most Fitbit issues are easy to solve. You can search articles and community posts, but reaching out to Fitbit chat is usually the easiest way to deal with major issues such as notifications acting weird or when the device won't turn on. Or you can snag yourself a great deal on one of the best smartwatches for fitness and forget the whole customer service thing!

Did you transfer your Fitbit account to a Google account yet? When Google purchased Fitbit in 1029, it announced that Fitbit accounts would be phased out in 2023. Fitbit users must transfer their data to their Google accounts to continue using Fitbit services.