There might be times when you actually need to contact support

Amazon has become the place to shop for just about anything you want online, but not everything will go as planned all the time. Orders can get lost, or payment issues can pop up sometimes. The number of things that can go wrong is endless.

The app or website typically redirects you to their helpful support hub page, but what if you needed something more specific? Contacting Amazon's custom service directly can be tricky; however, it's not an impossible feat. This guide covers how you can quickly get in touch with Amazon customer service in a pinch.

Check Amazon's main customer service page before moving on

Amazon's customer service primarily consists of its excellent online support hub. One common query that comes up frequently is how to change or reset the password for your Amazon account. If you need something else, you can select one of the help sections to find answers to many other questions. You can also search for keywords to see a whole listing of articles related to your topic.

They do their best to assist you in this manner with their support hub, so you won't have to resort to seeking a live Amazon representative.

The support hub can often answer and take care of simple questions or actions, but you can go further than this as needed. If your issue goes beyond what the help site can offer, you have the choice of contacting customer service through phone, email, or live chat.

Getting in touch with Amazon using one of these methods is more personal and can get you the answers you need even faster. And occasionally, you might also be required to message a third-party seller directly rather than Amazon about an order.

To talk with a live Amazon representative directly via phone, you can call their customer service number at 1-888-280-4331. They don't advertise this very well since you have to dig around to find it, but the option is available for those who want to use it.

Calling the customer service line is a surefire way to get Amazon's attention when you need something that the help page can't solve. Customer service reps are available 24/7 and could have a waiting line when they get swamped, so you may not always get in immediately.

Much like their customer service phone number, they don't actively advertise the exact email address to use if you need more assistance. If you'd prefer to reach out to Amazon customer service via email, you can use the cs-reply@amazon.com address.

Email is likely the most complicated method of the three since Amazon is a bit picky about its email support. It seems they'd prefer if you didn't use this option as it's been said they will refer you to call or use the live chat instead.

That's not to say you can't, as some have had success getting Amazon to respond appropriately to their email support questions. It's worth a shot if it's not an urgent case but still something you need to have answered.

Again, they'll probably refer you to an alternative contact method, even if you can get through. And the worst they can do is not send a follow-up response in a timely fashion or at all. If that's the case, you'd need to use the phone or live chat option to help solve any issues you still have.

Using Amazon's customer service chat assistant is likely your best bet of the three methods listed in this guide. It combines the customer service site with an interactive chatbot, which can help you solve some of the most common issues.

You simply type your questions into the chat window and get relevant responses and actions that should be helpful to your needs. You also get action buttons at the bottom of the screen to guide you every step of the way with other similar actions.

To access the Amazon custom service chat screen, you can do the following:

Visit the main Amazon Customer Service website in your favorite browser. Sign in to your Amazon account as needed. Select the Something else button. Pick the I need more help option to launch the customer service chat screen automatically.

You can chat with a live Amazon customer service agent if the chatbot doesn't cut it for your specific situation. Eventually, the chatbot will ask if you want to connect with a live person if you keep telling it the answers given didn't solve your problem. However, to start chatting with a live Amazon customer service member right away, you can do the following:

Start a new chat window and type in talk to a representative or just representative. Press the Chat with an associate now button at the bottom. It should connect you to one of the Amazon customer service agents after that. If no one is currently available to chat, it lets you know and shows you a few more options to select. For example, they might ask if you'd prefer to wait for someone in the chat window or have you request a phone call.

You won't always need to contact Amazon directly, but knowing what to do makes a big difference. They have an excellent customer service site, and it's highly advisable to check there first since it might solve your issue right now. Talking to a live Amazon representative via phone, email, or chat is better for more account-specific or urgent cases regarding certain items or orders.

If you ever ask for a refund for an item and choose the Amazon gift card option, you can easily find your new balance in your account settings.

Now that you know how to contact Amazon customer service, you can ease your mind should something come up in the future.