You can ask about products you'll like to order or drop complaints/queries about the ones you've already bought

Amazon is the largest online retailer by far, with millions of products and sellers worldwide. From digital content to physical goods, its product listings cut across almost any industry you can think of. So, you're sure to find whatever you need most of the time.

But with such diversity, it's only natural to have questions about certain products from certain sellers. Even when you've made a purchase, you might have issues with the order, requiring you to contact the seller.

This article will cover all the avenues through which you can get in touch with sellers to ask questions, lay complaints, or leave feedback.

The product listing page is perfect for contacting sellers before placing an order. Although, you can also use it after making a purchase. To start, go to Amazon.com, find a specific product, and speak to the seller. Alternatively, if you have a specific seller in mind, you can navigate to their storefront if they have one and find the product from there.

After locating the product, click the seller's name on the right-side panel. You'll find it next to Sold by and under the Buy Now button. In the Amazon app, you'll need to scroll down to find the seller's name. It'll automatically take you to the seller's information and contact page. Select the yellow Ask a question button on the seller's page to go to the Seller Messaging Assistant. Follow the prompts in the chat window, selecting the appropriate options relating to your question. A message box appears where you can type your question and attach files. If you've already ordered from the seller, you may see buttons asking if you want to communicate about that product. 2 Images Close Type your question into the box and click Send Message. Amazon sends your message to the seller and leaves you a copy. 2 Images Close

How to connect through the Orders page

If you've already placed an order and are having issues with it or if you wish to contact the seller regarding the item, the Orders page is a good place to start.

Go to Amazon.com and log in to your account. Select Returns & Orders on the top-right corner of the screen. On the Amazon app, tap the hamburger icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen and select Orders. The Your Orders page opens. Find the order in question and click the yellow Problem with order or Get help with order button, whichever is available. These buttons appear if the third-party seller is yet to deliver your order. After choosing the appropriate option, follow the prompts to report your problem.

The Get help with order button is specific to sellers that handle their shipping instead of doing it through Amazon.

If your order has been delivered, you can request a return, exchange, or refund by clicking the Return or replace items button. And if the seller handles these transactions, Amazon will connect you with them. You can also rate the seller or drop a comment about your shopping experience using a Leave seller feedback button. This option is available for up to 90 days after the date of your order.

Communicate with buyer/seller messages

If you've previously contacted a seller via any of the other two methods, you can continue the conversation with Amazon's Buyer/Seller Messaging service. Here's how:

Go to the Amazon.com homepage and navigate to Account & Lists. From the drop-down, select the Account option under Your Account. Click the Your Messages box. Select the Buyer/Seller Messages tab, and you'll see all the messages between you and third-party sellers. Choose a conversation, and continue where you left off.

And that's all there is to it. If you are using the Amazon app, tap the hamburger button in the bottom-right corner of the screen and navigate to Account > Message center > Your Messages > Buyer/Seller Messages.

Now, wait for a reply

You'll want to use Amazon's product listing page to contact sellers before placing an order, and use the Orders page if you've already bought an item and are having trouble with it. And if you need to pick up a conversation from where you left off, the buyer/seller messaging option is available.

You may not get a reply immediately, so give the seller about 48 hours to get back to you. Throughout the process, Amazon sends your messages to sellers via an Amazon.com e-mail, ensuring your privacy is never compromised.