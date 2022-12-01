In addition to allowing you to control some of the best smart speakers, the Google Home app is an intuitive option to interact with your smart home devices, such as a Chromecast, doorbell, light bulbs, door lock, plug, thermostat, router, and more. Some work with Google Home but need to be set up using another app. Others can be set up and connected to Wi-Fi using the Google Home app. This is the case for most Google and Nest products and other brands, such as TP-Link and Sonoff. In addition, the Google Home app can be used to set up Matter devices.

Whichever type of device you want to add, connecting it to your smart home network using the Google Home app is easy and only requires a couple of minutes.

Getting started with the Google Home app

To get started, you must install the Google Home app on your phone or tablet, as it's essential to set up and control your compatible smart device.

Download the Google Home app on your phone or tablet if you don't have it. Select the Google account you'd like to use. You may be prompted to enable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Accept the prompt if it appears. The Google Home app automatically looks for new devices to add.

With the app installed, you can start connecting your to your smart devices.

Setting your smart device with Google Home

Now that you've installed the Google Home app, it's time to connect your new device and add it to your account. If it's the first time you are adding a device, you'll need to create a new home beforehand.

Power up the device you want to add. In most cases, you'll plug it in and wait for it to boot up. Open the Google Home app on your phone or tablet. The device you are setting up appears at the top of the screen in the Google Home app. Tap the card that says Set up. Close If it's the first device you are adding, tap Get started and give your home a name. You are prompted to enter your home address. It's recommended to enter it to get personal recommendations, but you can skip this step if you prefer not to disclose it. If you are not automatically prompted to set up your device after plugging it in, you can automatically find it by tapping on the + icon in the upper-left corner. Then, select Set up device and tap New device. Follow the steps to complete the process. Depending on your device type, you may have to confirm a few things on your phone or tablet to continue the process. Connect your device to your Wi-Fi network by selecting it and entering the password unless Google knows it from your linked account.

Congratulations! You are all set and have successfully connected your new smart device to Wi-Fi using Google Home. You can now use the app to control it.

Connecting your device to another Wi-Fi network

If you need to connect your device to another Wi-Fi network, you can do it easily without resetting it. You won't lose your settings and customizations. You'll only need to change the Wi-Fi network your device connects to. Here's how to change it:

Open the Google Home app on your phone or tablet. Locate the device you would like to connect to another network. Press and hold its card. Tap the cogwheel icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Device information. Tap Wi-Fi. 2 Images Close Tap Forget this network.

The app takes you back to its homescreen. Follow the steps in the section above to connect your device to Wi-Fi again.

Use your smart devices with Google Home

Setting up a smart home device and connecting it to your Wi-Fi network with Google Home is seamless and intuitive. Once the process is complete, you can use the app and Assistant-enabled devices to control your smart devices the way you want. If needed, switching to a different Wi-Fi network is easy and can be done without having to lose all of your settings.

However, if you run into issues with your device and want to start from scratch, you can easily factory reset it and configure it as a new device, helping you troubleshoot problems you may have.