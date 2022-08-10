Spotify is currently one of the largest music streaming providers, and a big part of this is how it lets you create playlists (ranging from songs to podcasts) and save them to your library. The beauty of using the Spotify app is that it can easily integrate with other apps and systems (like your Google Nest), so you can share your library of playlists anywhere. One of these apps is Discord, a social messaging platform allowing you to connect your Spotify to Discord so anyone viewing your Discord profile can see what you're currently listening to (and even join your listening session/control playback if listeners have a Premium account). Android Police is here to walk you through how to get started on how to link your accounts together; that way, anyone can jump in to see your Spotify activity while on Discord.

How to connect your Spotify account to Discord on your desktop

Note: You do not need Spotify Premium and Discord Nitro to link your accounts together; however, some features for group listening may be locked behind Spotify Premium.

Download and install the Spotify app on your desktop. Start the Spotify app, log in, or sign up for an account; click on either option to continue to the next step. 2 Images Close After signing in to your Spotify account, open Discord on your web browser (or load up the desktop app) and click Login. Navigate to your Discord settings by clicking on the gear next to your username. 2 Images Close Click on Connections underneath User Settings. Find and click the Spotify icon from the list of apps available. 2 Images Close A window opens and prompts you to log into your Spotify account, log in to continue. Click Agree to complete the account linking process. The Spotify app will now be listed under your connections. To start seeing your activity, log into Spotify and listen to your playlists while on Discord. 2 Images Close

How to connect your Spotify account to Discord on mobile

Download and install the Spotify app from the Google Play Store (see the linked widget below in this section). Open the app and log in to your account, or choose to Sign up for free if you don't have an account. Now launch the Discord app and log in. 2 Images Close Tap on your user icon and tap Connections. Tap on Add to connect an app to your Discord. 2 Images Close Select Spotify from the list of apps that pop up. Sign in to your Spotify account and tap Log In. After logging in successfully, the connection is completed! 2 Images Close

Sharing your favorite tracks on Discord

Music and even podcasts are best when shared online and in communities, and it's great to see more apps are supported on Discord, a popular online hub for gamers and socialites to meet up. Even Spotify recognizes sharing music with the people who hang in your circles can add newfound creativity and discovery through the added playlist Blend feature, which combines your friend's music tastes with your own. Not only can you jam to your favorite tracks on Discord, but you can also pull up your Spotify list with the limited supply Spotify Car Thing accessory while you're out traveling. As time progresses, expect growth in apps and systems to support Spotify app integration, which is helpful when trying to keep your music library in one place.