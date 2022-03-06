Voice-controlled lighting may be the most effective way to turn your house into a smart home, and Philips Hue is the gold standard. These high-quality smart bulbs allow you to automate the lighting in your home with simple voice commands, so you can easily turn off the lights for the day without getting out of bed.

However, because Amazon doesn't produce its own smart lights and Philips Hue hasn't wandered into the virtual assistant industry yet, a bit of integration is required to get your voice-controlled lighting up and running. The process is easy for even novice users, and we can help you get started.

In this guide, we walk you through how to connect your Philips Hue smart lights to your Alexa virtual assistant. The process for other virtual assistants like Google Assistant is similar. Check out our dedicated guide to understand exactly how to get it done.

This guide starts with the assumption that you've set up your Philips Hue bulbs, and they are ready to be paired with Alexa via an Echo device of some kind. If you need help getting that started, check out our handy guide for resetting Philips Hue bulbs.

How to connect a Philips Hue light to Alexa

Getting your Philips Hue lights connected to Alexa via an Amazon Echo device, like the Echo Show 10, for example, doesn't have to be complicated. Take a look at these simple steps to power your smart home with an Alexa-powered smart speaker:

Open the Alexa mobile app on your smartphone. Click the Plus icon in the upper-right corner of the homescreen. Select Add Device from the menu. Click Light to begin the setup. 2 Images Close Select Philips Hue from the list of brands. Click the blue Discover Devices button at the bottom of the screen. 2 Images Close Wait (up to 45 seconds) for your device to connect. Once it's found, click Set Up Device at the bottom of the screen. 2 Images Close Select the room in which your light resides. Click Add to Group at the bottom of the screen. Tap the blue Continue button at the bottom of the screen. Click the blue Done button at the bottom of the screen. 2 Images Close

Once you've done all that, you're set up to control your smart lights with Alexa. Use a simple voice command like, "Turn on the living room," and you'll be able to enjoy smart lighting throughout your home.

How to set up smart light groups in Alexa

Now that your Philips Hue smart lights are connected to Alexa, you can use voice commands and the Alexa app to turn them on and off. However, if you want to get a bit more creative, the Alexa app allows you to create groups so that you can control entire rooms rather than just individual lights. The process is easier than getting your lights set up. Follow the steps below to use voice commands like "Turn on the living room" or "Dim the bedroom" to manage your smart home in a more cohesive way.

Open the Amazon Alexa mobile app on your smartphone. Click the Devices tab at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down until you see the Groups section. Select the Create a Group tab. 2 Images Close Click Create a room or device group from the menu. Name the room or device group. 2 Images Close Select the lights that you'd like in that room or device group. Pick which Alexa device you'd like in that room or device group. Close

Once you've completed these steps, you can use voice commands or the Amazon Alexa mobile app to control your smart home with rooms and device groups rather than individual lights. Considering that you likely don't want to turn on lights one by one every time you enter your home, use the Groups feature in the Amazon Alexa app to get your smart home working together rather than separately.

Setting up your smart home with Alexa

There are a few options when it comes to setting up your smart home. Google Assistant is a solid option, offering a comparable and sometimes better experience than Alexa. Amazon offers more smart home integrations, but Google Assistant is the better virtual assistant with its improved software. Some Apple users will also insist that the HomeKit is a good smart home option. Still, many smart home devices aren't compatible, and even if they were, the second-rate virtual assistant is not worth the investment, even if you are a diehard Apple fan.

Alexa is a good option for setting up your smart home. Its many devices—from Ring cameras to Echo devices—work great together, and there are plenty of skills and features that you can use to improve your smart home. And when you connect your smart lights with the virtual assistant with these simple steps, you'll be on your way to an enjoyable smart home experience.