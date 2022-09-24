Discord has finally made it possible to use its voice chat on Xbox. Whether you prefer to use Discord over Xbox for some multiplayer mayhem or enjoy chatting with Discord friends while you play single-player games, this recent change is bound to be helpful. If you haven't used Discord before, follow our guide on how to set up a Discord server.

Connecting your accounts takes a few minutes, but it's worth it in the end. Switching to Discord voice chat on your Xbox only requires a couple of taps. This guide will show you how to connect your Discord and Xbox accounts and use Discord voice chat on your Xbox. Once you've tried Discord voice chat on Xbox, you can jump to your phone to play a few Xbox Cloud Gaming titles with one of the best Android controllers.

How to link your Discord and Xbox accounts

Before you get started, you'll need to download the Discord and Xbox apps from the Play Store. You can complete this process on a desktop computer, but we recommend the mobile app. This way, you won't have to turn on your computer whenever you want to use Discord voice chat on your Xbox.

Once you've downloaded both apps, sign in to each before you start the setup. Signing in beforehand will make connecting your accounts much faster.

You can connect your accounts from either the Xbox or Discord app. It doesn't matter which method you use; you just need to use one (connecting via the Xbox app is slightly faster).

You'll need to be signed in to your Xbox and Discord apps whenever you use Discord voice chat on Xbox, so don't uninstall either app once you've completed the setup

Method 1: How to connect to your Xbox account from the Discord app

Open the Discord app. Tap your Profile icon in the bottom right of your screen. Tap the Connections button. Tap the Add button in the top right of your screen. 2 Images Close Scroll down and tap the Xbox button. Tap Get Started. 2 Images Close Tap Continue to sign in to your Xbox account. You'll be prompted to enter your Microsoft username and password if you haven't signed in to the Xbox app. Once you're signed in, you'll be sent to the next step. Tap Authorize and Continue to complete the setup. 2 Images Close

Method 2: How to connect to your Discord account from the Xbox app

Open the Xbox app. Tap your Profile icon in the bottom right of your screen. Tap Continue at the bottom of your screen; this will send you to the Discord app. 2 Images Close You'll be prompted to enter your Microsoft username and password if you haven't signed in to the Discord app. If you have, you'll be sent to the next step. Tap Authorize to continue. 2 Images Close

How to use Discord voice chat on Xbox

Once you've connected your accounts, you can now use Discord voice chat on Xbox. It's worth reiterating that this process will not work unless you have installed and signed in to the Xbox app.

Open the Discord app. Tap the voice chat channel you wish to connect to. Tap Try voice chat on console! at the bottom of your screen. Tap Join on Xbox. Do not tap Join Voice. Your Xbox app will now open; tap Transfer Voice to complete the process. 3 Images Close

Chat on Discord from your Xbox

Discord has over 100 million users and is making significant strides to improve their experience. A recent mobile overhaul and integration with Xbox are substantial enhancements, especially if you don't use the desktop version that much. Want to take your server to the next level? Try adding a bot to your Discord server.