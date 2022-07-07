Accessing your Amazon Prime membership benefits should be your number one priority as a paying customer. Amazon Prime brings in many perks that make it well worth the expense, such as expedited and free delivery for your Amazon purchases, exclusive sales for Prime members (like Prime day), Prime Gaming loot, and a premium experience with Amazon's streaming platform Twitch for even more rewards and bonuses.

However, customers can miss out on these extra goodies since claiming them can require a few extra steps to link your accounts together, even when everything is under the Amazon umbrella (such as Twitch Prime and Prime Gaming). So in today's guide, Android Police will walk you through how to connect your Amazon Prime account to your Twitch account, so you can start receiving all of the Twitch benefits you've previously missed.

Note: You must already be an Amazon Prime member to reap Twitch Prime's benefits.

What is Twitch Prime?

Twitch Prime is often mistaken for a service, but it's actually a premium experience for Twitch users. To get in on this, you must link Amazon Prime with your Twitch account. Rewards gained on Twitch can include:

Supporting streamers by giving out a free monthly Twitch channel subscription. Premium Prime status on your Twitch profile. Exclusive channel emotes and colors for Prime subscribers. Sixty days of broadcast storage on Twitch. Access to Prime Gaming loot, including games and in-game bonuses.

How to link Amazon Prime to Twitch on desktop

Open up a web browser and visit the Prime Gaming home page. Click on Sign-in if you're already subscribed to Amazon Prime in the top left corner. If you're not an Amazon Prime subscriber, click on Try Prime. 2 Images Close Enter your login information linked to your Amazon Prime account and click Sign-In. Once logged in, you'll return to the Prime Gaming home page. Next, you'll link your Prime Gaming account to your Twitch account. Navigate to your username and click the drop-down menu; click Link Twitch account > Link accounts. 2 Images Close You'll be redirected to the Twitch login page; log in to your Twitch account that you plan to link to your Amazon Prime. Remember, only up to four Twitch accounts can be linked to the same Amazon Prime account; reward distribution is shared across all accounts. Click confirm to finish the account linking; this redirects you to the Prime Gaming home page. To ensure you're linked, navigate to the drop-down menu by your username, and you should see your Twitch username listed at the top. 2 Images Close

How to link Amazon Prime to Twitch on mobile

Open up a mobile browser and visit the Prime Gaming home page. Next, sign in to your Amazon Prime account by tapping on Sign-in. If you're not an Amazon Prime subscriber, select Try Prime. Tap on the silhouette to access the drop-down menu, and tap on Connect a Twitch account. The next page redirects you to enter your sign-in details for the Twitch account you wish to link. Once logged in, you'll return to the Prime Gaming home page — you're in! 2 Images Close

If you wish to unlink your Twitch accounts, you'll be able to do so by tapping on Manage Twitch accounts > Unlink Account. It's a handy tool to control who gets access to your rewards and monitor your benefit usage, just in case one of your family members decides to be greedy!

Amazon Prime brings in the gaming goods

Linking your Amazon Prime account to Twitch is the first step to enjoying a premium experience. You'll have to keep tabs on your Prime Gaming account to claim all the monthly and lifetime freebies you can get your hands on. Amazon Prime subscriptions can cost a pretty penny, so let's ensure we reap all the benefits at every opportunity.