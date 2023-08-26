The PlayStation 5 has been one of the hottest gaming consoles for years now, and there might be a time when you want to use your Bluetooth-powered AirPods as an audio source. However, it's not as easy as pairing the device with your console, as the PS5 doesn't support Bluetooth audio output. At the same time, some of the best wireless headphones might require an external USB wireless adapter for the PS5. Still, that's not to say there aren't a few third-party workarounds you can use to connect your AirPods with your PS5 via Bluetooth.

Why can't you sync your AirPods with your PS5?

Compared to dedicated gaming headsets or wireless headphones that rely on external USB adapters, Bluetooth connectivity for gaming is more complex regarding audio. Gaming is fast-paced, and the current onboard Bluetooth standard doesn't support a low enough latency to keep up with that demand. You end up with delayed audio sent to your headphones or earbuds, which throws off your entire PS5 gaming experience and the in-game audio stays out of sync with the video.

This and the potential for controller interference is why Sony has not allowed the PS5 to support Bluetooth headphones or earbuds. For the same reason, the Nintendo Switch dodged adding this feature for many years. Still, it did add Bluetooth audio support via a system update. This was mainly due to popular demand from the users. However, the experience varies depending on the game and what you're doing on the Switch. The feature is on that platform now, but many found it's not as great as they hoped due to current Bluetooth limitations.

Use a Bluetooth USB adapter or dongle

Since you can't and maybe never will be able to tap into the built-in Bluetooth feature on your PS5 for audio, your best bet is to use a USB audio adapter or dongle. This involves purchasing a third-party USB device that connects to your PS5. Doing so lets you sync your AirPods, other Bluetooth headphones and earbuds, or Bluetooth accessories just the same. At the minimum, you'll want to find a Bluetooth USB adapter that supports Bluetooth 5.0 to match your AirPods. This standard is common and should be the default for many wireless adapters.

Also, ensure the adapter has a dedicated pairing button to be safe, as not all USB Bluetooth adapters offer the same feature. You can search Amazon and look up "Bluetooth 5.0 USB audio pairing button PS5" and see if anything fits your needs. But we'll always recommend the Avantree DG60P as our go-to solution for connecting Bluetooth headphones and earbuds to the PS5. It supports the latest Bluetooth 5.3 standard, has a long-range external antenna, and offers low latency using the Qualcomm aptX-Adaptive codec for compatible audio devices.

You might even be interested in finding a USB-C Bluetooth wireless audio adapter for the PS5 since it has a USB-C port on the front. As a bonus, getting one with Type-C allows maximum flexibility and compatibility on all modern devices. If you use it specifically for the PS5, ensure it fits correctly, as some are designed for the Nintendo Switch. The PS5 also has a single USB-A port on the front, and you don't want to cover that with the USB-C Bluetooth wireless adapter.

Use the Bluetooth feature on your smart TV

If you don't want to use a USB Bluetooth adapter, there's a second option. Many smart TVs have built-in Bluetooth support that works on all inputs, making it a system-level feature. This means you can connect your AirPods to your TV and have the TV do the heavy lifting. The TV outputs the audio from the PS5 to the Bluetooth on your TV. Go into your TV's settings menu and locate the Bluetooth feature. After you connect your AirPods to your TV, you're ready to play on your PS5.

How to pair your AirPods with your PS5

The pairing process is simple overall, but the steps can vary depending on the method you choose. In the sections below, we show you how to pair your AirPods to your PS5 using a wireless USB adapter or a smart TV.

Using a USB wireless Bluetooth adapter or dongle

Most USB wireless Bluetooth adapters have a pairing button to sync your devices or come with pairing instructions on how to do so. It can vary based on the adapter brand or model you use. After you successfully pair your AirPods, switching the audio settings on your PS5 only takes a second.

To get your AirPods working on the PS5 using a USB adapter, do the following:

Connect the USB adapter to the appropriate USB port on your PS5. Turn on the PS5 and then hold the sync button on the USB adapter. Or follow the instructions that came with your USB wireless adapter to start the syncing process. Lift the lid on your AirPod charging case. Hold the setup button on the back until the light flashes white. Keep your AirPods in the case while doing this. Sync your AirPods with your wireless USB Bluetooth adapter. Press the PlayStation logo Home button on the DualSense controller. Go to the Sound settings. Select your USB wireless adapter under the Output Device section. Your PS5 audio now outputs to your AirPods.

Using the Bluetooth feature on a smart TV

If you own a smart TV, you likely have the feature to use Bluetooth from the TV. This is a great workaround if you don't want to use a USB adapter. Much like a wireless USB adapter, how you sync your audio devices can differ based on the TV manufacturer, brand, or model you use.

To get your AirPods working on the PS5 with your smart TV, check out the following:

Lift the lid on your AirPod charging case. Hold the setup button on the back until the light flashes white. Keep your AirPods in the case while doing this. Go to your Bluetooth settings and select your AirPods. Check the instructions that came with your TV if you're unsure how to do this. Connect to your AirPods, and you're ready to go. Your PS5 audio now outputs to your AirPods.

There are multiple ways to use AirPods on PS5

Apple's AirPods are great for various use cases, but you'll need a workaround to sync them to your PS5 because it lacks Bluetooth audio output support. Gaming is fast-paced, and with how limited Bluetooth audio is by comparison, it might not match your expectations as a gamer. However, using one of the methods in the guide above, you can use your AirPods for many casual games, music, and movies just fine. Once you set everything up, connecting your AirPods to your PS5 from that point forward is simple.

If you have an Android phone, learn some of the best tips and tricks to get the most out of your PS5 gaming experience. The PlayStation companion apps make your life easier while offering extra features you may not know about.