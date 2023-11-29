Sonos produces premium soundbars and some of the best smart speakers for music lovers. You can upgrade your home theater setup by adding soundbars and subwoofers to your existing audio ecosystem. But setting up your soundbar might be difficult if you're new to the Sonos audio system.

It doesn't matter whether you own a high-end Arc series soundbar with Atmos, a mid-range Beam series, or a budget Ray series. We show you how to connect any Sonos soundbar to your TV.

Choose a location for your Sonos soundbar

Where you position your soundbar determines how well it does its job, and the product manual has good suggestions regarding the placement. For starters, make sure the soundbar doesn't block the TV screen. If you place your TV on a stand, cabinet, or shelf, position the soundbar below the TV so there's free space around it. Avoid keeping your soundbar deep within an enclosed space like a cabinet or closed shelf. Make sure to place the device on a steady surface with all the feet in contact with the solid surface.

You can also wall mount soundbars below or above the TV, but make sure you have the necessary connections beforehand. If you have a Sonos Playbar, ensure that the side with the brand logo, Ethernet, power, and optical ports face away from your TV. The product guide includes instructions for mounting your soundbar.

Download the Sonos app

After you finalize the position of your Sonos soundbar, download the Sonos app for Android or iOS. The app helps you set up your device to play audio, control your sound system, tune speakers, access your favorite services, and add or remove Sonos speakers to your setup.

If your Sonos app displays a Product not found error after it searches for nearby Sonos devices, refer to the Sonos support page for troubleshooting tips.

Connect the Sonos soundbar to your TV

After you decide on the placement of your soundbar and download the Sonos app, it's time to connect it to your TV. First, connect the power cord and plug in the soundbar.

If you have a Sonos Playbar , connect the included optical audio cable from your TV's digital audio out (optical) port to the Playbar's audio input.

, connect the included optical audio cable from your TV's digital audio out (optical) port to the Playbar's audio input. If you have a Sonos Beam or Sonos Arc , make sure the included optical audio adapter and HDMI cable are handy. Connect the HDMI cable to the soundbar's HDMI port. If your TV has an HDMI ARC or eARC port, connect the HDMI cable to the port. However, if your TV doesn't have an HDMI ARC or eARC port, connect the optical adapter to the HDMI cable. Then, connect the optical adapter to your TV's digital out (optical) port.

or , make sure the included optical audio adapter and HDMI cable are handy. Connect the HDMI cable to the soundbar's HDMI port. If your TV has an HDMI ARC or eARC port, connect the HDMI cable to the port. However, if your TV doesn't have an HDMI ARC or eARC port, connect the optical adapter to the HDMI cable. Then, connect the optical adapter to your TV's digital out (optical) port. If you have a Sonos Ray, keep the supplied optical cable handy so that you can connect it to your TV's optical digital out port. Source: Sonos

If you're not sure which cables to connect, follow the steps in the Sonos app to learn which cables and ports to use while connecting your Sonos soundbar to your TV. Here's how to get started:

Power on the Sonos soundbar. Turn on your TV. Open the Sonos app for iOS or Android. Select Set up new system. Close Log in to your Sonos account. Close Select Add when a popup displays your Sonos soundbar. If you use the Sonos S1 Controller, select Continue. Tap Set up products. The Sonos app guides you through the process of adding your music services.

The Sonos Arc and Ray soundbars can only be used with the S2 Sonos app. You can't set them up with the Sonos S1 Controller app.

How to fix the Product not found error

During initial setup, your Sonos S2 app could get stuck on the Searching for nearby products screen, preventing you from connecting your soundbar to the TV. If you use the S1 app, you might see a Product not found error while searching for nearby Sonos devices.

Rebooting your device is often the easiest way to fix such an issue. To do so, disconnect the power cord from your Sonos soundbar, wait 10 seconds, and reconnect the power cord. After the device reboots, tap Try Again on the app.

If that doesn't work, verify that your soundbar is plugged in and the LED flashes green. If that's not the case, reset the device to its factory settings and select Try Again. It doesn't flash green if your soundbar is set up on another system.

Resetting your soundbar to its factory settings deletes registration details, My Sonos content, and music services from the device. Only use it as a last resort if you can't find your device during the initial setup.

Enjoy your favorite tunes

Pairing your soundbar to your TV elevates your home theater experience. Downloading the Sonos app is crucial since it helps with the setup. If you get stuck at any point, refer to the steps in this guide to set up your Sonos soundbar in no time. If you're on the move, you can enjoy high-quality music on your Android phone with the best music players.