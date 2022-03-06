A virtual assistant alone does not make a smart home smart. To truly automate your home in a way that will improve your life and impress your guests, you’ll need to add some smart devices to your home, and smart lighting options from Philips Hue are your best bet. These handy bulbs will allow you to voice control the lights in your home to seriously smartify every single room.

Still, you can’t just jump into a voice-controlled lighting setup for your home without a little help. Google doesn’t make its own smart lights and Philips Hue hasn’t attempted to produce its own virtual assistant, so a bit of integration is necessary to get your smart lights ready for voice commands. The good news is that connecting your Philips Hue lights to your Google Assistant doesn’t have to be a chore, as long as you follow some simple steps to get it done.

In this guide, we’re going to walk you through the process of connecting your Philips Hue bulbs to Google Assistant. For other virtual assistants like Alexa, you’ll want to follow our specific instructions to get it set up, but the process is quite similar, so you shouldn’t have much trouble.

Friendly reminder that this guide is aimed at connecting an already-set-up Philips Hue bulb to Google Assistant. If you need help getting your lights set up or reset and ready to connect, check out our handy guide for resetting Philips Hue bulbs here.

Fortunately, because Google Assistant prides itself on compatibility, the light automatically appears in the Google Home app after you’ve set it up in the Philips Hue app. The following steps will help you connect it to a room, so your smart home can run smoothly.

Open the Google Home app on your smartphone Scroll down to the Linked to you section Find and select the bulb you want to set up Click the Settings icon in the upper right corner Select the Home - Add to a home option in the menu Choose the home you’d like to add the light to Click the blue Next button at the bottom right of the screen Push Move device in the button right of the screen Select the room you’d like to put the light in

Et voilà! Your new Philips Hue bulb is now officially paired with Google Assistant and will respond to voice commands, and your smart home is ready and raring to go.

