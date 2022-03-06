Voice-controlled lighting is arguably the most effective way to turn your house into a smart home, and Philips Hue is the gold standard. These high-quality smart bulbs will allow you to automate the lighting in your home with simple voice commands, so you can easily turn off the lights for the day without getting out of bed.

However, because Amazon doesn’t produce its own smart lights and Philips Hue hasn’t wandered into the virtual assistant industry just yet, a bit of integration is required to get your voice-controlled lighting up and running. Fortunately, the process is easy for even the most novice of users, and we can help you get started.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to connect your Philips Hue smart lights to your Alexa virtual assistant. The process for other virtual assistants like Google Assistant is similar, but you’ll definitely want to check out our dedicated guide to understand exactly how to get it done.

Take note that this guide starts with the assumption that you’ve already set up your Philips Hue bulbs, and they are ready to be paired with Alexa via an Echo device of some kind. If you need help getting that started, check out our handy guide for resetting Philips Hue bulbs.

